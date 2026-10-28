Gold Prices Witness Another Sharp Increase In Pakistan
According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, gold prices rose by Rs3,500 per tola on the third day of the business week, bringing the new price of one tola of gold to Rs425,636.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs3,001 to reach Rs364,914.
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Gold prices are affected by the US dollar, global economic conditions, geopolitical tensions and investor demand.
During uncertain times, investors often turn to gold as a safe investment, which can increase its price.
In Pakistan, gold prices also depend on international rates and the exchange rate between the rupee and the US dollar.
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