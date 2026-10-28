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Russian Airstrike On Sloviansk City Center Injures One Person

Russian Airstrike On Sloviansk City Center Injures One Person


Date: 2026-10-28 04:37:22

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

Last night, Russia struck the city center with two FAB-250 bombs.

According to Liakh,“A building of an educational institution, which was one of Sloviansk's landmarks, was destroyed. High-rise buildings, cafes, stores, and a church were damaged. One woman sustained minor injuries.”

The victim received outpatient treatment.

In total, as a result of yesterday's enemy strikes in Sloviansk, four private homes and two high-rise buildings were damaged, along with several vehicles, and two people were wounded.

Read also: Ukraine's defense forces strike Russian ammunition depots in Luhansk and Donetsk regions

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 24, Russian forces struck Sloviansk with high-explosive bombs. Two people were injured.

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UkrinForm

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