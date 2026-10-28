Russian Airstrike On Sloviansk City Center Injures One Person
Last night, Russia struck the city center with two FAB-250 bombs.
According to Liakh,“A building of an educational institution, which was one of Sloviansk's landmarks, was destroyed. High-rise buildings, cafes, stores, and a church were damaged. One woman sustained minor injuries.”
The victim received outpatient treatment.
In total, as a result of yesterday's enemy strikes in Sloviansk, four private homes and two high-rise buildings were damaged, along with several vehicles, and two people were wounded.Read also: Ukraine's defense forces strike Russian ammunition depots in Luhansk and Donetsk regions
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 24, Russian forces struck Sloviansk with high-explosive bombs. Two people were injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment