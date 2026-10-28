Russian Airstrike On Sloviansk City Center Injures One Person

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

Last night, Russia struck the city center with two FAB-250 bombs.

According to Liakh,“A building of an educational institution, which was one of Sloviansk's landmarks, was destroyed. High-rise buildings, cafes, stores, and a church were damaged. One woman sustained minor injuries.”

The victim received outpatient treatment.

In total, as a result of yesterday's enemy strikes in Sloviansk, four private homes and two high-rise buildings were damaged, along with several vehicles, and two people were wounded.

Ukraine's defense forces strike Russian ammunition depots in Luhansk andregions

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 24, Russian forces struck Sloviansk with high-explosive bombs. Two people were injured.