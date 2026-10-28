Trump Plans Meeting With China's Xi Jinping To Discuss Nuclear Disarmament

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

US President Donald Trump plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with discussions on nuclear disarmament expected to feature on the agenda.

Trump made the announcement while speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington after returning from Texas.

He said the meeting would cover bilateral relations as well as nuclear disarmament.

“We already have a meeting planned with President Xi Jinping of China. In addition, a meeting on nuclear disarmament is also planned. As I understand it, this is a very important, perhaps the most important, meeting. We are discussing the denuclearization of various countries,” Trump said.

Trump last met with Xi Jinping at the White House in Washington on September 24, 2026.