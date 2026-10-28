US Debt Hits Record High Of $40.52 Trillion In October 2026
The United States' national debt has reached a record $40.52 trillion, according to foreign media reports.
As of October 26, the country's national debt stood at $40.52 trillion. It surpassed $38 trillion in October 2025 and exceeded $40 trillion in August 2026.
As a result, the US national debt has increased by $20 trillion in less than a decade.
According to estimates by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, the US national debt could reach $50 trillion within the next six years unless reforms are introduced to government spending and tax policy.
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