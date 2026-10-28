President: Azerbaijan Is Consistently Implementing Measures To Combat Corruption

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“Azerbaijan is consistently implementing measures to combat corruption. Modernizing legislation, increasing transparency and accountability in public administration, ensuring the digitalization and accessibility of public services, and strengthening public oversight all play an important role in preventing corruption,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the Third Ministerial Meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, held in Baku.

The head of state noted that during the nearly 30-year occupation of Azerbaijan's territories, the illegal exploitation of the country's natural resources, including mineral deposits, involving foreign entities had caused severe environmental damage to the region. He added that substantial proceeds derived from these crimes had been laundered through international financial channels.

“Digital development, particularly the rapid spread of artificial intelligence, expands opportunities to combat corruption while also creating conditions for new forms of corruption and the misuse of digital financial instruments. The effective use of modern technological solutions by relevant law enforcement agencies is particularly important for preventing and efficiently investigating such crimes.

“I am confident that the discussions and proposals put forward in Baku will help further strengthen cooperation among OIC member states in combating corruption, build mutual trust and contribute to the sustainable development of our countries,” President Ilham Aliyev added.