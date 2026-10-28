Cyberattack Breaches Email Accounts of Italian Lawmakers, Including Meloni
(MENAFN) A cyberattack targeting the computer infrastructure of Italy’s Chamber of Deputies disrupted email accounts belonging to several lawmakers, including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to reports published Tuesday.
The incident affected the chamber’s broader IT network but was contained by its technical team, according to reports.
Officials at Palazzo Chigi, the prime minister’s office, clarified that the compromised account associated with Meloni was not the one she uses for official government communications.
Representatives of the Chamber of Deputies said the incident did not pose an emergency, noting that similar cyberattacks occur on a daily basis.
“All protective measures have been implemented,” including in cooperation with the National Cybersecurity Agency, officials said, according to reports.
The response may involve temporarily disabling certain computer system functions, a measure officials described as routine security practice.
They also noted that cyberattacks and attempts to disrupt IT systems appeared to have increased in recent days, affecting other national, European and international institutions as well.
The incident affected the chamber’s broader IT network but was contained by its technical team, according to reports.
Officials at Palazzo Chigi, the prime minister’s office, clarified that the compromised account associated with Meloni was not the one she uses for official government communications.
Representatives of the Chamber of Deputies said the incident did not pose an emergency, noting that similar cyberattacks occur on a daily basis.
“All protective measures have been implemented,” including in cooperation with the National Cybersecurity Agency, officials said, according to reports.
The response may involve temporarily disabling certain computer system functions, a measure officials described as routine security practice.
They also noted that cyberattacks and attempts to disrupt IT systems appeared to have increased in recent days, affecting other national, European and international institutions as well.
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