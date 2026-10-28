Netanyahu Bloc Leads After Half Of Israeli Votes Counted But No Majority

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The camp of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was ahead of his rival's opposition bloc but still short of a majority on Wednesday after 50 per cent of votes were counted in Israel's pivotal general election.

Voters turned out in the highest numbers in decades to give their verdict on Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister who has pushed the country sharply to the right and unleashed a wave of wars in response to Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack.

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Following the vote, both Netanyahu and his rival Gadi Eisenkot vowed to form a government despite neither being projected to win a majority.

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After 51.8 per cent of ballots were counted, Netanyahu's bloc was shown to have 55 of the 120 seats in the parliament.

Eisenkot's opposition bloc had 49 seats and the Arab parties 16. The partial results are likely to change as more votes are counted.

Exit polls had shown that Eisenkot, a former military chief and political novice, and his opposition bloc were neck-and-neck with Netanyahu's hard-right camp, with both winning about 51 seats, well away from the threshold for a majority in parliament.

The strongest gains came from Arab Israeli parties whose voters turned out in soaring numbers against Netanyahu, who has relentlessly warned that the minority would dilute the Jewish nationalist direction in which he has taken Israel.

The partial results suggest that Eisenkot's bloc would have enough seats for a majority if there was a coalition agreement with the Arab parties.

But Eisenkot said during the campaign he would not govern with Israeli Arab lawmakers, echoing the position of Netanyahu, who has suggested a government relying on Arab votes would lack legitimacy.

Arab lawmakers could also give Eisenkot support in parliamentary votes to maintain a minority government without joining a coalition.

A lack of clear majority for either camp could mean weeks spent trying to cobble together coalitions, with possible new elections on the horizon if negotiations fail.

A stalemate could in the immediate term benefit Netanyahu, who would remain caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed.

Full results are expected by Thursday evening or Friday morning.

Netanyahu, greeting cheering supporters at a Jerusalem convention centre after 3am (0100 GMT) on Wednesday morning, called for a "strong government of the right" and said the "Jewish and Zionist majority must unite".

The 77-year-old prime minister, who has governed Israel on and off for nearly two decades, was unusually brief and did not directly claim victory.

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that his endorsement of Netanyahu had helped the premier "a lot".

'Public voted for change'

Speaking to supporters in Tel Aviv, 66-year-old Eisenkot issued a veiled warning to Netanyahu, who observers say could use a war to push for a unity government.

"Netanyahu, don't you dare use Israel's security for your political needs," Eisenkot said.

He called Netanyahu "a caretaker prime minister, without a mandate or the people's trust".

The vote came as Israel looks increasingly isolated on the world stage, driven by the war in Iran and the military campaign in Gaza, as well as soaring settlement construction and violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Eisenkot shares many of Netanyahu's views on security and has backed the Gaza offensive that has reduced the territory to rubble.

But he has vowed to create a more inclusive atmosphere inside Israel and to rein in violent West Bank settlers.

After a turnout of nearly 78 percent, the highest since 1999, Eisenkot said it would be a mistake to hold a second election and vowed to work "swiftly" to form a government.

"The public has voted for change," he said. "A worthy leader would accept the people's vote of no confidence and announce his retirement from political life today."

Exit polls had shown Israeli Arab lists projected to win 18 or 19 seats, a sharp gain.

Arab Israelis, also known as Palestinian citizens of Israel, account for about 21 per cent of the country's population.

Israel elections: Netanyahu, Eisenkot each claim mandate after tight vote Israel to give verdict on PM Benjamin Netanyahu in pivotal election

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