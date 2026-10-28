Future Travel Is Already On The Road: Jetour Deepens Its Travel+ Strategy

Published: Wed 28 Oct 2026, 10:52 AM

Advances in artificial intelligence and new energy technologies are expanding what vehicles can do. Ke Chuandeng, President of Jetour International, said: "The future evolution of vehicles lies not only in improvements in power and performance, but also in coordinating intelligent interaction, energy applications, and mobility services to turn vehicles into intelligent travel companions for users."

From October 20 to 23, 2026, the 2026 Jetour Global Technology Experience Day took place across Wuhu, Moganshan and Xiazhu Lake. Featuring cutting-edge technology showcases, all-terrain off-road experiences and ecological conservation initiatives, the event demonstrated Jetour's ongoing efforts to integrate technology, real-world experiences and ecological protection into travel under its "Travel+" philosophy.

Since its founding in 2018, Jetour has developed its products and brand around users' travel needs, gradually building a product portfolio that covers urban commuting, long-distance expeditions and outdoor exploration. Guided by its "Travel+" strategy, Jetour has continued to develop its service and community networks, including vehicle customisation, travel stations and owners' clubs. These initiatives connect product capabilities, travel services and user engagement to deliver richer travel experiences.

As its global business expands, Jetour is bringing "Travel+" into the lives of users across different markets. As of September 2026, Jetour's cumulative global sales had exceeded 2.56 million vehicles. The brand had expanded into more than 100 countries and regions, built a global following of over 50 million fans and established more than 300 owners' clubs. By adapting to local road conditions, usage habits and travel cultures, Jetour continues to improve its products' suitability for diverse mobility needs. Through localised services and community building, it is also shaping "Travel+" initiatives around the needs of users in each market.

Expanding travel through technology: Bringing innovation into the real world

The expansion of future travel experiences depends on the continued development of intelligent and energy technologies. During the 2026 Jetour Global Technology Experience Day, the Group showcased cutting-edge developments, including its automotive-domain large model, chip strategy, AiMOGA robot, Robotaxi and integrated solar, energy storage and charging system. These demonstrations highlighted its exploration of intelligent technologies, autonomous driving and energy solutions, offering new perspectives on the evolution of future mobility.

Across diverse travel scenarios, Jetour demonstrated its technologies through specialised displays and all-terrain testing. During the event, the Jetour G700 equipped with“SOLAIR” technology drew interest from international guests. Its“SOLAR” system uses a flexible photovoltaic cover to generate up to 6 kWh of electricity per day, with a peak output of 640 watts. The electricity can be stored in the vehicle's traction battery to power the vehicle and electronic devices. Its“AIR” system collects moisture from the air through external vehicle-mounted equipment and converts it into purified water through heating, condensation, filtration and disinfection, producing up to 5 litres of water per day. Together, these technologies provide power and water in remote outdoor settings, offering new solutions for off-road travel and long-distance road trips.

At the global media off-road experience in Moganshan, Jetour showcased the C-DM Super Hybrid, XWD intelligent 4WD and GAIA architecture. Features such as visual AI working with chassis sensors and V2L external power supply demonstrated the vehicles' capabilities in challenging terrain and outdoor energy use. Meanwhile, the G700 Ark Edition completed an emergency navigation drill at a dedicated validation base and underwent driving tests by global media representatives, showcasing its water-navigation capabilities and GAIA Ark technology.

For Jetour, future travel is about more than vehicle capabilities. It is also about expanding travel lifestyles and user relationships. Through partnerships with FIBA, football clubs and international marathons, Jetour connects its brand with sporting events, regional cultures and local communities. These initiatives create more opportunities for users around the world to engage with the brand, extending "Travel+" beyond vehicle use into cultural exchange and lifestyle experiences.

At the same time, Jetour continues to integrate ecological conservation into travel. From crested ibis and Tibetan antelope conservation initiatives in China to global projects protecting cheetahs, sea turtles, markhor and harpy eagles, "Travel+" extends beyond exploring distant places to encompass care for nature and the protection of ecosystems.

From technology applications and expanded travel scenarios to global user engagement and ecological conservation, Jetour continues to enrich the practical meaning of "Travel+". Looking ahead, Jetour will remain focused on users' real-world mobility needs, deepening the integration of technological innovation with diverse travel scenarios and allowing travel to connect people with a wider world.