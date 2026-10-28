UDC Unveils Perlita Gardens And Announces Limited-Time Crystal Residence Sales Offer At Cityscape Qatar's Opening Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, yesterday unveiled the masterplan for Perlita Gardens at Cityscape Qatar 2026, marking the launch of a new residential community and opening registration of interest for one of The Pearl Island's upcoming major residential developments. UDC also announced a limited-time promotional offer on available apartments at Crystal Residence on Gewan Island, reinforcing its residential offering with an additional opportunity for prospective buyers.

Commenting on the launch, Yasser Salah Al Jaidah, UDC President and Chief Executive Officer, stated:“Perlita Gardens represents an important next step in the evolution of The Pearl Island and reflects how we continue to adapt our residential offering to changing market and lifestyle needs. As an established destination matures, the role of the master developer is to understand how expectations are evolving and introduce products that add genuine value to the community.”

He continued:“At the same time, the Crystal Residence offer on Gewan Island provides prospective buyers with a timely opportunity to benefit from added value on available apartments. Together, these announcements reflect UDC's approach to maintaining a diverse residential portfolio across its destinations, combining new development opportunities with attractive offers on existing residential inventory while building on the infrastructure, services and lifestyle advantages that support long-term value.”

A Villa Community Within an Established Destination

Perlita Gardens introduces a distinctive addition to The Pearl Island's residential offering: a low-density community comprising 150 standalone villas, thoughtfully planned to provide families with greater space, privacy and flexibility, while retaining seamless access to the island's established lifestyle, amenities and services.

The development will comprise six-bedroom villas across seven distinct typologies and six façade color options. The villa collections have been conceived around core family and ownership priorities, including prestige, greater hosting spaces, multigenerational living, privacy retreat spots and balanced indoor-outdoor living. Expansive layouts and private pools are integral to the residential proposition, with selected configurations incorporating formal and family majlis areas, guest and staff accommodation, a dedicated gym area, terraces and private retreats.

Architecturally, Perlita Gardens adopts a contemporary interpretation of Mediterranean design, with arched openings, layered façades, balconies and terraces complemented by natural materials and a warm, understated palette. Interiors follow the same design language through natural finishes, integrated lighting, generous glazing and connections between indoor living spaces, private courts and pools.

The launch of Perlita Gardens follows UDC's acquisition of the project site for QR625m and the completion of demolition and site preparation works, paving the way for the next phase of development, which is expected to span approximately three years from the commencement of construction. At Cityscape Qatar, visitors can explore the masterplan, architectural vision, villa collections and residential offering, while engaging directly with UDC's sales team on registration of interest and the off-plan ownership process.

Crystal Residence: A Limited-Time Sales Offer on Gewan Island

Alongside the introduction of Perlita Gardens, UDC is presenting a limited-time promotional offer on available apartments at Crystal Residence, providing prospective buyers with an additional opportunity to purchase within its established residential portfolio on Gewan Island.

Hussain Akbar Al-Baker, Executive Director of Commercial and Properties at UDC, said:“From a commercial perspective, these two announcements address different residential needs within UDC's portfolio. Perlita Gardens introduces a standalone villa proposition for buyers seeking greater space and privacy within The Pearl Island, while the Crystal Residence promotion provides an additional incentive for those considering available apartments on Gewan Island. By presenting both at Cityscape, we can engage prospective buyers across a wider range of residential preferences while highlighting the choice available within our destinations.”

UDC is opening Expression of Interest registrations and launching Phase One sales for Perlita Gardens during Cityscape, with in-house financing from UDC paired with bank mortgage financing through Commercial Bank and Dukhan Bank.

For Crystal Residence, the limited-time offer applies to available apartments and remains valid until 31 December 2026. Visitors can explore both residential offerings at UDC's Stand H3.A10 throughout Cityscape Qatar, where the sales team will provide further information.

Registration of interest for Perlita Gardens is now open through UDC Residential Sales at [email protected] and +974 4409 5155. Prospective buyers can also visit UDC's stand throughout the exhibition for further details on the available offerings.