Cityscape Qatar Opens With Over 400 Real Estate Projects

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Cityscape Qatar 2026 opened yesterday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), showcasing more than 400 real estate projects and running alongside the fourth edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum.

Held under the theme 'Where Vision Meets Investment', the exhibition brings together developers, investors and industry professionals to explore emerging opportunities across the real estate sector. It aims to help buyers and investors navigate the projects on display through tailored recommendations, investor matching services and direct engagement with developer teams.

Following the opening ceremony, Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah toured the exhibition pavilions, accompanied by Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim; Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari; Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani; Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al-Mohannadi; and Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade H E Dr. Mohamed Farid Saleh.

During the tour, the ministers and officials were briefed on major new developments shaping Qatar's real estate landscape. Project teams presented details of their developments, highlighting their key features, competitive advantages, implementation timelines and other aspects.

Several participating companies unveiled projects under development in Qatar and international markets, spanning residential apartments, hospitality and large-scale urban developments. The announcements reflected the breadth of investment opportunities on display, with projects combining contemporary architectural concepts with a focus on sustainable resource use.Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, and Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, with Their Excellencies the Ministers and dignitaries during the Inauguration of 4th Qatar Real estate Forum yesterday.

Among the key announcements, United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, unveiled the masterplan for Perlita Gardens at Cityscape Qatar 2026. The launch marks the introduction of a new residential community and the opening of registration of interest for one of The Pearl Island's upcoming major residential developments.

UDC also announced a limited-time promotional offer on available apartments at Crystal Residence on Gewan Island, providing prospective buyers with an additional opportunity to explore its residential portfolio.

The development will comprise six-bedroom villas across seven distinct typologies and six façade color options. The villa collections have been conceived around core family and ownership priorities, including prestige, greater hosting spaces, multigenerational living, privacy retreat spots and balanced indoor-outdoor living.

Expansive layouts and private pools are integral to the residential proposition, with selected configurations incorporating formal and family majlis areas, guest and staff accommodation, a dedicated gym area, terraces and private retreats.

Architecturally, Perlita Gardens adopts a contemporary interpretation of Mediterranean design, with arched openings, layered façades, balconies and terraces complemented by natural materials and a warm, understated palette. Interiors follow the same design language through natural finishes, integrated lighting, generous glazing and connections between indoor living spaces, private courts and pools.

Meanwhile the exhibition floor brought wider discussions into focus through projects spanning residential and mixed-use development. Among the highlights were JMJ Group Holding's The Grove at Qetaifan Island North, a waterfront development with architecture and interiors by Zaha Hadid Architects, and Shelter Development's Lusail Marina Heights, a residential project in Lusail. Qetaifan Projects also presented the wider Qetaifan Island North destination, highlighting its mix of residential, hospitality and leisure offerings.

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Held alongside the exhibition, the fourth Qatar Real Estate Forum, powered by Cityscape, provides a broader platform for industry dialogue, with discussions focusing on Qatar's investment outlook, real estate financing and the future direction of the sector.

Together, the exhibition and forum bring project showcases and industry discussions under one roof, highlighting the role of real estate in attracting investment, supporting economic diversification and shaping the next phase of urban development.

As an annual fixture on Qatar's property calendar, Cityscape Qatar connects local and international developers with investors and prospective buyers, offering a platform to discover new projects, engage with key industry players and explore opportunities across the evolving real estate market.