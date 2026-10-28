UDC Targets Growing Demand For Luxury Villas With Perlita Gardens

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, unveiled the masterplan for Perlita Gardens at Cityscape Qatar 2026 yesterday, launching a new residential community featuring 150 villas and opening registration of interest for one of The Pearl Island's upcoming major residential developments.

Speaking to The Peninsula, on the sidelines of Cityscape Qatar 2026, Hussain Akbar Al-Baker, Executive Director of Commercial and Properties at UDC, highlighted the importance of the exhibition in bringing developers and investors together and providing buyers with a comprehensive overview of real estate opportunities in Qatar and the wider region.

“Cityscape is a very crucial and important event for UDC as the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands,” Al-Baker said.“What we enjoy about Cityscape is that it brings all the developers under one roof, giving buyers the opportunity to explore the real estate projects available in the market and the region and choose the investment that best suits their needs.”

He said the launch of Perlita Gardens responds to growing demand for high-quality villas.“The Pearl has always been different and unique in its construction and portfolio. Perlita Gardens today consists of 150 villas. Over the past period, we have seen high demand for good-quality villas, which are not readily available in the market. UDC took this opportunity to develop Perlita Gardens to cater to individuals looking for luxury living,” he added.

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The new development is expected to strengthen The Pearl Island's residential offering by catering to buyers seeking spacious homes and a premium lifestyle.

Al-Baker also underscored the wider economic benefits of launching new developments, noting that projects such as Perlita Gardens create opportunities beyond the property sector.

“Launching a development during this period provides an opportunity not only for UDC as the master developer, but also gives the economy a boost through the construction and banking sectors. It is more of a whole ecosystem that we cater for,” he said.

He added that the development aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly its objectives relating to sustainability and quality of life.

“At UDC, we sell a lifestyle; we don't sell a residential unit. So it definitely supports the national vision,” Al-Baker said.

Looking ahead, he said UDC is increasingly focusing on sustainability and technology as key priorities in shaping the future of real estate development in Qatar.

Perlita Gardens introduces a distinctive addition to The Pearl Island's residential offering: a low-density community comprising 150 standalone villas, thoughtfully planned to provide families with greater space, privacy and flexibility, while retaining seamless access to the island's established lifestyle, amenities and services.

The unveiling of Perlita Gardens, alongside the promotional offer at Crystal Residence on Gewan Island, highlights UDC's continued efforts to diversify its residential offering and respond to evolving market demand while supporting Qatar's long-term development ambitions.