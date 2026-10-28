Qatar's Realty Sector Emerges As Prime Hub For International Investment

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Key real estate developers in Qatar have underscored the nation's exceptional market stability and robust appeal to international investors, highlighting steady sales figures, consistent regulatory frameworks, world-class infrastructure, and a resilient banking sector offering sophisticated financing solutions.

The remarks were made during a high-level panel discussion at the 4th Qatar Real Estate Forum, which explored strategies for translating national visions into actionable execution and positioning Qatar as a long-term global investment destination.

The session featured prominent industry leaders, including CEO of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, Sheikh Hamad bin Talal Al-Thani; Chairman and Managing Director of Qetaifan Projects, Sheikh Nasser bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani; and CEO of Barwa Real Estate Group, Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Tayeb.

Speaking at session, Sheikh Hamad bin Talal Al-Thani emphasized that Qatari Diar's operations are anchored in the Qatar National Vision 2030, with economic diversification serving as a core pillar, explaining that the company oversees a global portfolio of more than 21 projects around the world.

Reflecting on decades of strategic partnerships and global confidence in the Qatari brand, Sheikh Hamad noted that international buyers accounted for roughly 40 percent of the company's sales in 2026. Furthermore, foreign investors have signed contracts representing 72 percent of the Semaisma Beach project. Driven by regulatory consistency and market resilience, Qatari Diar reported a 50 percent year-on-year surge in sales and revenues for the first nine months of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. He also pointed to Lusail City, home to over 3,500 hotel rooms, as a critical anchor supporting the country's thriving tourism sector.

Focusing on destination-led growth, Sheikh Nasser bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani shared how Qetaifan Projects evolved from a single tourism initiative centered around a waterpark into a comprehensive, multi-faceted destination featuring hospitality, commercial, and residential assets.

This strategic evolution has successfully attracted international investors while elevating property values in surrounding areas, prompting the company to prioritize master-planned destination creation over standalone structures. Notably, the development, construction, and operation of Qetaifan Island North have been successfully completed, with upcoming projects under evaluation both domestically and internationally.

Marking two decades of growth, Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Tayeb announced that Barwa Real Estate Group has established itself as the largest operational real estate portfolio listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange, with assets exceeding QR37bn. Barwa's expansive portfolio comprises 70,000 residential units, 400,000 square meters of commercial space, 500,000 square meters of logistics cities and warehouses, 350 hotel rooms, and 20 educational facilities spanning all academic stages, which are managed through three specialized subsidiaries including Qatar Project Management (QPM), Waseef, and Barwa District Cooling.