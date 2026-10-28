QBA Explores Boosting Economic, Investment Partnerships With Iraq, Lebanon And Hong Kong

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its participation in the World Investment Forum 2026, hosted by the State of Qatar, the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) held a series of meetings with a number of senior economic officials and leaders of international trade institutions, including H E Dr. Mustafa Nizar Juma Al-Ani, Minister of Trade of the Republic of Iraq,

H E Dr. Amer Bisat, Minister of Economy and Trade of the of the Republic of Lebanon, and Professor Frederick Ma Si-hang, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). They were received by Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, QBA's Chairman, and QBA members Sheikh Mansoor bin Jassim Al Thani, Mr. Maqbool Habib Khalfan and Dr. Jaafar Ali Al-Sarraf, in addition to Mrs. Sarah Abdallah, QBA's General Manager.

These meetings come as part of the Association's efforts to strengthen international economic cooperation, expand the network of partnerships for the Qatari private sector, and explore new opportunities for joint investment, in support of the State of Qatar's drive toward economic diversification and strengthening the presence of its companies in global markets.

During the meeting with the Iraqi Minister of Trade, discussions addressed prospects for developing economic and trade relations between the Qatar and Iraq, and the opportunities available to enhance the participation of Qatari companies in investment and development projects in the Iraqi market.

Areas of cooperation discussed during the meeting included, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, food security and logistics sectors, alongside the importance of strengthening direct communication between businessmen in both countries and facilitating the exchange of information on investment opportunities, regulatory frameworks and available incentives.

In its meeting with the Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade, QBA members discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the Qatari and Lebanese business communities, as well as opportunities to develop mutual investments and establish partnerships in sectors of common interest.

In a meeting with Professor Frederick Ma Si-hang, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the Association discussed prospects for trade and investment cooperation between the Qatari private sector and the Hong Kong business community, and the potential to benefit from Hong Kong's position as an international hub for business, financial services and trade.

Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of QBA, affirmed that the Association's participation in the World Investment Forum reflects the Qatari private sector's willingness to expand its international economic relations and build sustainable partnerships with Arab, Asian and global markets.

He stressed that the next phase requires moving from exchanging views and understandings to identifying clear investment opportunities, strengthening direct communication between investors, and developing joint projects that contribute to the transfer of technology and expertise and the creation of added economic value.