6Th World Conference On International Arbitration Kicks Off November 34

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Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) at Qatar Chamber will organise the 6th edition of the 'World Conference on International Arbitration' on 3–4 November at Fairmont Doha.

Held under the theme“ADR in a Changing World: From Judicial Oversight to AI,” the conference is supported by the Ministry of Justice as Strategic Partner and QNB Group as Strategic Sponsor. This was revealed during a press conference held at Qatar Chamber headquarters yesterday, led by Dr. Sheikh Thani bin Ali Al Thani, Vice Chairman of QICCA, and Ibrahim Shahbik, Secretary-General of QICCA, in the presence of representatives of the media.

In his remarks, Dr. Sheikh Thani bin Ali Al Thani expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, for his gracious patronage of the conference.

He pointed out that the conference will address the latest developments in arbitration and mediation, with a special focus on the role of technology and artificial intelligence in advancing dispute resolution procedures.

He highlighted the distinguished lineup of participating global bodies, including the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) of the World Bank Group, the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague, and the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT), alongside leading international, Arab, and regional Gulf arbitral institutions.

Meanwhile, QICCA Secretary-General Ibrahim Shahbik said the Centre continues to organise monthly workshops on commercial arbitration and alternative dispute resolution.