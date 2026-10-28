Commercial Bank Reinforces Support For Smes Through Business Development Workshop

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, in collaboration with Qatar Development Bank (QDB) and featuring expert insights from MBG Corporate Services, hosted a workshop aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in strengthening their business foundations and preparing for sustainable growth.

The workshop brought together SME business owners and decision makers to explore key areas of business development, presenting expert perspective on corporate strategy, governance, enterprise risk management and an introduction to finance.

Discussions also covered financing readiness, followed by a question-and-answer session and networking, giving participants the opportunity to engage with the speakers and connect with fellow attendees.

Participants also gained practical guidance on financing readiness and growth planning, followed by an interactive question-and-answer session and networking opportunity that enabled attendees to engage directly with industry experts and connect with fellow entrepreneurs.

EGM, Chief Wholesale and International Banking Officer of Commercial Bank, Fahad Badar, said:“SMEs are central to Qatar's economic diversification and long-term competitiveness. At Commercial Bank, we see our role extending beyond financing to helping businesses build the capabilities, resilience and financial readiness needed to grow sustainably. Our collaboration with Qatar Development Bank, alongside the specialist expertise of MBG Corporate Services, reflects the value of bringing complementary strengths together to support entrepreneurs and strengthen Qatar's private sector.”

Executive Director of SME Development at Qatar Development Bank QDB, Dr. Hamad Salem Mejegheer, said:“Strengthening the business foundations of SMEs is central to enhancing their competitiveness and enabling sustainable growth. At QDB, we are committed to equipping businesses with the knowledge and skills needed to make informed decisions through our training, capacity-building, and advisory services. Our collaboration with Commercial Bank and MBG Corporate Services builds on these efforts by providing practical guidance on growth planning and financing readiness. Together with our partners, we help Qatat-based businesses establish strong foundations for growth and strengthen their contribution to a more diversified and competitive national economy.”

Naresh Manchanda, CEO of MBG Corporate Services, said:“Qatar is fostering the development of leading institutions with a forward-looking vision to promote knowledge sharing and support SMEs, guided by the principle that compliance comes first and growth must follow.”