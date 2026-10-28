QFZ Highlights Its Role In Global Trade At World Investment Forum 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) participated in the ninth World Investment Forum 2026, held in Doha from October 25 to 27 under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. In line with the Forum's theme of 'Investing in the Future,' QFZ hosted a networking luncheon and participated in an executive roundtable on investment promotion and economic development.

On Monday, October 26, QFZ held the Special Economic Zones and Investment Promotion Agencies Luncheon at the Sheraton Grand Doha Hotel, bringing together representatives from investment promotion agencies, special economic zones, international organizations and the private sector to exchange knowledge, strengthen relationships and discuss evolving investor needs. During the luncheon, QFZ delivered keynote remarks emphasising the importance of international collaboration. As part of the Forum's discussions on investment promotion, QFZ joined the executive roundtable titled 'Navigating a New Investment Era: The Role of IPAs and SEZs' yesterday.

During the session on investment and innovation ecosystems, moderated by James Zhan, Chair of Executive Board of World Investment Conference and Senior Advisor to the Chairman of the World Free Zone Organization, he discussed the role of industrial and logistics ecosystems in attracting investment and strengthening global supply chains. QFZ's participation reinforced its commitment to strengthening investment partnerships in lines with QNV 2030.