QFZ Hosts Tajik Minister To Explore Industrial And Trade Collaboration

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, welcomed Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan, H E Abdurahmonzoda Abdurahmon Safarali, to QFZ's offices to discuss opportunities to strengthen business ties and facilitate greater trade between the two countries.

Discussions centered on opportunities to develop stronger industrial and supply chain connections, particularly in manufacturing, agricultural processing and logistics.

The meeting also explored how businesses from both countries could benefit from greater market access and collaboration across these sectors.

The meeting builds on the existing framework of bilateral cooperation between the two sides, including the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan in January 2024.

Since then, economic relations have continued to gain momentum through additional bilateral initiatives, reflecting ongoing joint efforts to promote cross-border investment activities.

Sheikh Mohammed also introduced QFZ's industrial and logistics capabilities, highlighting the opportunities available for Tajik companies to establish a presence in Qatar and integrate into regional supply chains.

Through its free zones at Ras Bufontas and Umm Alhoul, QFZ offers access to air and maritime transport infrastructure, alongside facilities and services designed to support manufacturing, distribution and international trade.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, also welcomed Minister of Investment of the United Republic of Tanzania, H E Shariff Ali Shariff, to discuss opportunities to expand bilateral investment and trade relations.

With Tanzania serving as an important gateway to East African markets, discussions explored opportunities to connect businesses across both regions, particularly in logistics, food processing and industrial manufacturing.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed outlined how Qatar's free zones could support Tanzanian businesses seeking to expand their international reach.

With access to Hamad International Airport and Hamad Port, QFZ provides the infrastructure and connectivity for companies to establish operations, streamline distribution and serve markets across the Middle East and beyond.

Seperately, he also met with Chair of the Executive Board of the World Investment Conference, Chief Advisor to the Chairman of the World Free Zones Organization, and former Director at UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Dr. James Zhan, on the sidelines of the United Nations' World Investment Forum 2026 in Doha.

Discussions focused on emerging global investment trends, the evolving role of free zones in attracting high-value foreign direct investment, and strategies to enhance their competitiveness. The two sides also explored opportunities to strengthen global supply chains, facilitate cross-border trade, and advance sustainable industrial development.

The engagement reflects QFZ's commitment to fostering international partnerships and positioning Qatar as a strategic hub for advanced industries and business expansion, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.