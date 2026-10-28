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MPHC Reports Revenue Of Qr725m For Nine-Month Period


Date: 2026-10-28 04:33:49

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Company (MPHC), yesterday announced a net loss of QR428m for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2026.

The Group maintained production adjustments during the period due to the regional conflict. These measures impacted MPHC's operating performance, leading to lower production volumes in both the petrochemical and chlor-alkali segments.

Profitability in 9M-26 was impacted by lower sales volumes compared with 9M-25, largely reflecting ongoing logistical disruptions. MPHC will host an investor relations (IR) earnings call with investors to present its Q3 2026 results, business outlook and other matters, on Monday, 2 November 2026 at 1:30pm Doha time.

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The Peninsula

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