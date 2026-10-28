Alfardan Properties Reaffirms Long-Term Commitment To Qatar With Investments Approaching Qr1bn

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Alfardan Properties has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to investing in Qatar, reflecting its continued confidence in the strength of the national economy and its long-term growth prospects.

Through strategic developments and sustained investments, the company continues to contribute to the advancement of Qatar's real estate sector in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

This commitment was highlighted during the participation of Mohamed Sleiman, CEO of Alfardan Properties and Alfardan Hospitality, at the 4th Qatar Real Estate Forum, held in partnership with Cityscape at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on Tuesday, 27 October 2026.

Speaking during the panel discussion titled 'Private Capital, National Vision: How Qatar's Developers and Investors Are Diversifying the Economy,' Sleiman highlighted the pivotal role of the private sector in advancing economic diversification and the importance of sustained investment across residential, commercial, and hospitality developments to further strengthen Qatar's position as a leading destination for investment, business, and long-term residency.

Emphasising the company's confidence in Qatar's economic outlook, he stated:“Under its wise leadership, Qatar has consistently demonstrated the strength and resilience of its economy in navigating challenges. We continued investing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and amid recent regional developments, guided by our belief that challenges create new opportunities for growth and our unwavering confidence in the country's future and economic potential.”

Alfardan Properties continues to advance its expansion strategy, with investments totaling approximately QR1bn, including the development of Alfardan Business District in Lusail City, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Within the residential sector, the company continues to introduce innovative ownership solutions designed to broaden access to real estate investment in Qatar.

Among its latest initiatives is the 17-year lease-to-own programme at The Residences at The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl – Qatar, offering flexible payment options that enable residents to transition from renting to ownership, particularly in light of limited financing options.

In this context, Sleiman highlighted the growing aspirations of families residing in Qatar to own their homes rather than remain long-term tenants. He emphasized that the lease-to-own programme provides a practical solution to traditional ownership barriers, creating opportunities for residents to invest in their future and establish a lasting presence in the country.

Concluding his remarks, he highlighted Qatar's competitive advantages as a destination for sustainable investment and long-term growth, stating:“Qatar's appeal extends far beyond the investment opportunities offered by its real estate sector. The country provides a comprehensive ecosystem that makes it an exceptional destination to live, work, and invest, from world-class educational institutions and major international events to an outstanding quality of life and attractive property ownership and residency incentives for foreign investors. Qatar offers a stable and promising environment for sustainable growth, and we remain committed to investing in and contributing to its future.”