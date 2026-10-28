GOIC Launches GCC Center For Fourth Industrial Revolution

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting (GOIC) has launched the GCC Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and its digital platform, marking a milestone in the Gulf Cooperation Council's efforts to deepen industrial and economic integration and cooperation.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the organization said the initiative provides a shared regional mechanism connecting factories, national centers, assessors, technology and solutions providers, training programs and industrial knowledge resources across GCC member states.

The center is one of the GCC's unified strategic industrial initiatives, developed by GOIC to strengthen economic and industrial integration among member states. Marking the launch, CEO of GOIC, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Mohammed, said the official opening of the GCC Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution is an important step in joint Gulf industrial cooperation and a shared regional achievement reflecting the GCC's vision of strengthening industrial and economic integration among member states.

It serves as the primary regional house of expertise specializing in providing industrial consulting services across the Gulf region.