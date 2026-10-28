Iran Calls on Major Energy Suppliers to Oppose US Market Measures
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged major energy-producing countries on Tuesday to condemn and “effectively counter” US actions that he said threaten the stability of international energy markets.
Addressing the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Moscow, Pezeshkian said geopolitical tensions and unilateral measures were creating growing challenges for global energy security.
“Unilateral US sanctions on Iran, as well as restrictions affecting maritime and air access, could have broader consequences for energy markets,” he said in remarks carried by official reports.
“Major energy suppliers should condemn and effectively counter measures that threaten the stability of global energy markets,” Pezeshkian added.
He warned that US military involvement in the Gulf could influence energy prices, supplies and transportation, with potential repercussions reaching beyond the region.
Discussing the ongoing military conflict involving the United States, Pezeshkian said damage to energy infrastructure and interruptions to transportation routes could threaten international energy security and affect the broader global economy.
He urged GECF members to strengthen cooperation to limit market vulnerabilities and improve the security of global energy supply and demand.
Addressing the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Moscow, Pezeshkian said geopolitical tensions and unilateral measures were creating growing challenges for global energy security.
“Unilateral US sanctions on Iran, as well as restrictions affecting maritime and air access, could have broader consequences for energy markets,” he said in remarks carried by official reports.
“Major energy suppliers should condemn and effectively counter measures that threaten the stability of global energy markets,” Pezeshkian added.
He warned that US military involvement in the Gulf could influence energy prices, supplies and transportation, with potential repercussions reaching beyond the region.
Discussing the ongoing military conflict involving the United States, Pezeshkian said damage to energy infrastructure and interruptions to transportation routes could threaten international energy security and affect the broader global economy.
He urged GECF members to strengthen cooperation to limit market vulnerabilities and improve the security of global energy supply and demand.
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