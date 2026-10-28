France Pushes EU Action Over Alleged Russian Interference in Africa
(MENAFN) France’s foreign minister announced Tuesday that Paris would push for European Union sanctions against individuals responsible for an alleged Russian interference campaign targeting African countries, particularly Cameroon and the Republic of Congo.
Jean-Noel Barrot accused Moscow of attempting to influence public opinion in sovereign nations to undermine French interests.
He said Viginum, the French agency tasked with identifying foreign digital interference, had documented the alleged operation in a report released Tuesday.
“I will ask for European sanctions to be imposed on those responsible for this interference operation, which targets Cameroon and the Republic of Congo in particular,” Barrot said in a post on X.
The minister did not identify the individuals or entities that could face the proposed measures.
“Russia is desperately trying to colonize minds, but it will fail because we are not fooled,” he added.
France established Viginum in 2021 to monitor foreign digital interference and help protect against such activities.
In a separate assessment published in 2025, Viginum, the European Union’s diplomatic service and the UK Foreign Office examined the operations of African Initiative, a Russian news agency they accused of conducting influence campaigns across the continent.
Jean-Noel Barrot accused Moscow of attempting to influence public opinion in sovereign nations to undermine French interests.
He said Viginum, the French agency tasked with identifying foreign digital interference, had documented the alleged operation in a report released Tuesday.
“I will ask for European sanctions to be imposed on those responsible for this interference operation, which targets Cameroon and the Republic of Congo in particular,” Barrot said in a post on X.
The minister did not identify the individuals or entities that could face the proposed measures.
“Russia is desperately trying to colonize minds, but it will fail because we are not fooled,” he added.
France established Viginum in 2021 to monitor foreign digital interference and help protect against such activities.
In a separate assessment published in 2025, Viginum, the European Union’s diplomatic service and the UK Foreign Office examined the operations of African Initiative, a Russian news agency they accused of conducting influence campaigns across the continent.
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