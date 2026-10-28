Goldstorm Metals (CVE:GSTM) CEO Ken Konkin Discusses High-Grade Gold Exploration Results In British Columbia's Golden Triangle With Ellis Martin
In the interview, Mr. Konkin discusses results from Goldstorm's 2026 exploration program, including high-grade gold, silver, and copper mineralization identified through surface sampling across several prospective areas of the Crown property.
At High North, selective surface grab samples returned gold values reaching 155.76 grams per tonne. At Delta West, a chip sample returned 40.42 grams per tonne gold over 0.6 metres. At Mackie West, sampling identified values reaching 409 grams per tonne silver and 8.02 percent copper. These results are part of an expanding exploration database being used to evaluate and prioritize future drilling targets.
The conversation also examines the company's drilling at the Orion target, where drill hole OR-26-03 returned 407.55 metres averaging 0.39 grams per tonne gold equivalent, including higher-grade intervals. The reported interval represents drilled length, and true width has not yet been established.
Mr. Konkin discusses the geological significance of these findings, the relationship between high-grade surface mineralization and broader mineralized systems, and the company's exploration priorities as it considers its 2027 drilling program.
Goldstorm's Crown Project is located in a well-established mineral exploration district near major deposits and mining operations, including the KSM project and Brucejack mine. The company's exploration strategy focuses on identifying and evaluating gold, silver, and copper targets within this prospective geological setting.
The interview provides investors with an opportunity to hear directly from Goldstorm's chief executive about the company's technical progress, outstanding assay results, and the next steps in evaluating its exploration potential.
Surface sampling results are selective and should not be interpreted as representative of average grades or as establishing mineralized continuity or economic viability. Further exploration and drilling are required.
Watch the interview:
About Goldstorm Metals Corp.
Goldstorm Metals Corp. (CVE:GSTM) (OTCMKTS:GSTMF) (FRA:B2U) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold, silver, and copper opportunities in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Its principal exploration properties include Crown and Electrum. The company is advancing geological evaluation, surface exploration, and drilling programs to assess the mineral potential of its projects.
About The Ellis Martin Report
The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.
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