Uzbekistan, Jordan Discuss Bilateral Ties And Regional Security

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov held a phone conversation on Wednesday with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional security, and the recent terrorist attack in Jordan's Karak Governorate.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov, on his Telegram channel.

During the call, Saidov reiterated Uzbekistan's strong condemnation of the attack and expressed condolences to the families of those killed and to the Jordanian people. He also wished those injured a speedy recovery.

The two officials exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of addressing regional challenges through political and diplomatic means and maintaining peace, security, and stability.

In addition, they discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda, including preparations for upcoming events, expanding trade and economic cooperation, and promoting tourism.

Moreover, the conversation addressed opportunities to strengthen relations between Uzbekistan and Jordan and deepen cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

The call comes as the two countries seek to expand economic ties alongside ongoing diplomatic engagement. Recent bilateral discussions have focused on trade, investment, and tourism, as well as strengthening contacts between government institutions and business communities.