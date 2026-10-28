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We Are Pleased With The Dynamic Development Of Relations With Czechia - President Ilham Aliyev


Date: 2026-10-28 04:31:24

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. We are pleased with the dynamic development of Azerbaijan–Czech relations, which are rooted in rich traditions, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to Czech President Petr Pavel on the occasion of the Czech Republic's National Day.

“Active political dialogue provides a solid foundation for expanding our cooperation in the economic, energy, transport, defense industry, humanitarian and other fields,” the head of state emphasized.

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Trend News Agency

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