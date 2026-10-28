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Exploring Production Line Configurations, Processing Technologies, and Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Five Chinese manufacturers of food processing machinery are featured in this 2026 industry overview: Jiangsu Haitel Machinery Co., Ltd., which markets equipment under the Haitel brand; Shanghai Candy Machine Co., Ltd.; Ningbo Huadong Machinery Co., Ltd.; Shantou Huaxing Machinery Factory Co., Ltd.; and Gusu Food Processing Machinery Suzhou Co., Ltd.The overview examines the documented product portfolios of these companies across confectionery, cereal, starch, potato, snack and bar-processing applications. Jiangsu Haitel Machinery Co., Ltd., established in 1997 and based in Dongtai City, Jiangsu Province, is the primary company featured in this review, with a portfolio spanning multiple food processing categories.As food manufacturers expand automation and product diversification, selecting a Food Processing Production Line increasingly involves evaluating equipment compatibility, hygienic design, production capacity, commissioning arrangements and after-sales support alongside the initial equipment price.Industry Context: Global Trade, Hygiene Requirements and Production EfficiencyGlobal trade in industrial food preparation machinery classified under HS code 8438 reached approximately USD 16.7 billion in 2024, a reported increase of 2.12% from 2023, according to trade data compiled by OEC World from UN Comtrade. Separately, Zion Market Research estimated the global food processing market at USD 166.48 billion in 2024. These figures cover different market definitions and should be interpreted separately.Hygiene and cleanability remain important considerations in food machinery design. EN 1672-2:2020 sets out hygiene requirements for food-processing machinery and relevant equipment, providing a reference for reviewing machine design and cleaning access. Applicable requirements depend on the equipment, its intended use and the relevant regulatory framework.For manufacturers investing in automated production, these considerations extend across the full line, from raw-material handling and processing to forming, cooling and packaging. Clear specifications for food-contact materials, cleaning procedures, output capacity and installation requirements can help project teams assess equipment suitability before commissioning.Five Food Processing Machinery Manufacturers and Their Product PortfoliosThe companies below are presented as examples of manufacturers serving different segments of the food-processing machinery market. Their order is editorial and does not constitute an independently verified performance ranking.1. Jiangsu Haitel Machinery Co., Ltd. (Haitel)Jiangsu Haitel Machinery Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of food-processing and packaging machinery established in 1997 and based in Dongtai City, Jiangsu Province. The company reports ISO 9001 quality management system certification, ISO 14001 environmental management system certification and European CE certification. Buyers should confirm the scope and validity of the relevant documents for the specific equipment under consideration.According to company-provided information, Haitel operates a 40,000 m2 manufacturing facility, employs approximately 90 people, maintains an R&D team of 30 engineers and has an annual production capacity of 1,000 sets. The company also reports serving more than 3,000 customers in the food and biotechnology industries, with customers in 80 countries and export sales accounting for 70% of total sales. Its stated markets include North America, Europe, Oceania, Central and South America, the Middle East and Asia.Haitel's product portfolio covers starch, cereal, potato, confectionery, snack and bar-processing applications. In the cereal and starch segment, its offerings include a Baby Rice Cereal Production Line, a Modified Starch Production Line, a Pregelatinized Starch Production Line and a Compound Cereal Flakes Production Line. Potato-related equipment includes potato flakes and potato chip processing systems, with applications associated with potato flakes production and potato powder processing.Its confectionery portfolio includes a Gummy Candy Production Line, a Hard Candy Production Line, a Lollipop Production Line, a Toffee Production Line and equipment for jelly candy and other molded or deposited sweets. For snack and nutrition products, the company lists cereal, protein and energy bar processing systems, an Oat Chocolate Production Line, a Compound Potato Chips Production Line and a Cereal Bar Making Machine. The portfolio also extends to pet-food processing equipment.For project implementation, Haitel describes support for new factory installations, production-line expansion and equipment replacement. Company information indicates that customized voltage configurations can be supplied according to local requirements. Export packing, FOB, CIF and DDP quotation options, a 12-month warranty, overseas installation and training, and raw-material testing before purchase are also described in its published materials. Specific service availability and contractual terms should be confirmed for each project.Project relevance: Haitel's broad portfolio may be relevant to manufacturers planning either a complete processing facility or an expansion into additional product categories. Its published capacity, facility and service information also provides a starting point for technical due diligence, subject to document verification and a factory acceptance test where appropriate.2. Shanghai Candy Machine Co., Ltd.Shanghai Candy Machine Co., Ltd. focuses on confectionery and chocolate-processing machinery. Its published product range includes candy depositors, sugar-coating machines, syrup-processing equipment, candy-pulling machines, candy cookers and jelly candy processing equipment. The company also describes customization, installation and training services, as well as the use of 304 and 316 stainless steel in its machinery.For buyers developing hard candy, soft candy, jelly candy or related confectionery products, this product focus provides a relevant basis for discussing individual processing stages and line configuration. Project teams should request equipment-specific specifications, production capacity, applicable material documentation and service terms before making a final selection.3. Ningbo Huadong Machinery Co., Ltd.Ningbo Huadong Machinery Co., Ltd. specializes in candy and chocolate machinery, according to its published company information. Its stated product range includes starch mogul lines, multifunctional chocolate-shaping machines, decorated chocolate machines, chocolate-coating equipment and related confectionery machinery.This portfolio is relevant to manufacturers producing molded sweets and chocolate products, particularly where forming, coating and product presentation are important parts of the process. Buyers considering a Gummy Candy Production Line or related starch-molded confectionery equipment should confirm the available configurations, mold options, output rates and cleaning requirements directly with the manufacturer.4. Shantou Huaxing Machinery Factory Co., Ltd.Shantou Huaxing Machinery Factory Co., Ltd. is listed as a snack-processing machinery manufacturer in public company information published by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products. Its stated product range includes fresh potato chip production lines, extruded snack-pellet lines, puffed-snack equipment, bean and peanut processing lines, fryers, dryers and seasoning machines.The company's documented product categories place it within the snack-processing segment of the broader food machinery industry. For buyers assessing a Compound Potato Chips Production Line or other snack-production systems, the key points to confirm include raw-material suitability, frying or drying configuration, seasoning requirements and the intended finished-product capacity.5. Gusu Food Processing Machinery Suzhou Co., Ltd.Gusu Food Processing Machinery Suzhou Co., Ltd. was founded in 1969 and specializes in chocolate and confectionery machinery. Its published portfolio includes chocolate-processing equipment, chocolate-molding lines and automated bar-production systems. The company also lists equipment for protein bars and compound cereal or candy bars, alongside chocolate refining, tempering and coating machinery.For manufacturers developing a Cereal Bar Production Line, Protein Bar Production Line or Energy Bar Production Line, Gusu's documented product range offers a relevant basis for evaluating forming, extrusion, coating and cooling requirements. The company also describes installation, commissioning, maintenance and training support. Buyers should confirm line capacity, product compatibility and service coverage against their project specifications.Key Considerations for Food Processing Line ProjectsSelecting a suitable production line requires matching the equipment configuration to the intended product and manufacturing environment. Several factors are relevant across the categories covered by these manufacturers.Product and process compatibility. Buyers should establish whether the proposed line can handle their ingredients, recipes, product dimensions and target output. A Potato Powder Production Line, for example, may require different processing stages from a Baby Rice Cereal Production Line or a Gummy Candy Production Line.Capacity and expansion planning. Declared output rates should be evaluated against actual operating conditions, including raw-material characteristics, product changeovers, cleaning intervals and downstream packaging capacity. Buyers should request clearly defined capacity figures rather than relying on general production claims.Hygienic design and materials. Food-contact surfaces, cleaning access, drainage where relevant and material specifications should be reviewed in relation to the product and applicable food-safety requirements. Any claimed conformity should be supported by documentation relevant to the specific machine or production line.Installation and technical support. Commissioning scope, operator training, spare-parts availability, warranty coverage and remote or on-site service arrangements can influence the practical performance of a line over its operating life.Testing before acceptance. Where feasible, trials using the buyer's own raw materials can help assess product consistency, processing performance and the suitability of the proposed configuration before shipment or final acceptance.Market Outlook: Flexible and Product-Specific ProductionFood manufacturers are increasingly balancing production efficiency with the need to serve multiple product categories. Some projects require a complete factory solution, while others focus on adding a new product line or upgrading a specific processing stage. This creates demand for machinery that can be configured around individual recipes, output targets and plant layouts.Haitel's published range across cereal, starch, potato, confectionery, snack and bar applications illustrates the breadth of equipment categories that can be addressed within a single supplier portfolio. Other manufacturers in this overview have more concentrated published offerings in confectionery, chocolate or snack processing. The suitability of any supplier ultimately depends on the required process, verified technical capability and project-specific service arrangements.Trade data for HS code 8438 provides broader context for the international market in industrial food-processing machinery. However, buyers evaluating individual suppliers should rely on machine-level specifications, relevant certificates, reference projects and documented acceptance criteria rather than market growth figures alone.Closing OutlookAs food manufacturers plan investment and capacity upgrades in 2026, the selection of a Food Processing Production Line continues to depend on the relationship between product requirements, equipment design, production targets and implementation support.Jiangsu Haitel Machinery Co., Ltd. presents a broad published portfolio covering starch, cereal, potato, confectionery, snack, bar and pet-food processing. Shanghai Candy Machine Co., Ltd. and Ningbo Huadong Machinery Co., Ltd. publish product ranges centred on confectionery, while Shantou Huaxing Machinery Factory Co., Ltd. focuses on snack-processing equipment and Gusu Food Processing Machinery Suzhou Co., Ltd. covers chocolate and bar-production machinery.For project teams, the next step is to compare supplier documentation against a common technical specification, including processing capacity, product compatibility, hygiene requirements, installation scope, warranty terms and raw-material testing arrangements. This approach supports a more transparent assessment of equipment suitability and helps manufacturers make informed decisions as their production requirements evolve.

Arlene

Jiangsu Haitel Machinery Co., Ltd

+ +86 139-1466-6768

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Five Reputable Food Processing Production Line Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Food Manufacturing Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 28, 2026, 08:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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