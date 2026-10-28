New LLCs and PLLCs formed in New York by month, and the top counties for September 2026. Source: Cheap NY Publication analysis of NY Department of State data.

New York added 14,776 LLCs and PLLCs in September 2026, up 6% on a year earlier; Albany County rose 29% while Manhattan fell 9%, state data shows

QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York saw 14,776 new limited liability companies and professional LLCs formed in September 2026 that remain active today, up 6% from 13,897 in September 2025, according to an analysis of the New York Department of State's public business register by Cheap NY Publication, a New York LLC publication service.Albany County was the most common county on file for new LLCs, with 2,485, up 29% from a year earlier and ahead of Kings County (Brooklyn, 1,691) and New York County (Manhattan, 1,531). New York City's five boroughs together accounted for 5,164 new LLCs, 35% of the state total and level with September 2025. Manhattan was down 9%, while the Bronx rose 15% to 514.The fastest-growing counties among those with at least 150 new LLCs were Albany (+29%), Dutchess (+19%), Onondaga (+17%), the Bronx (+15%) and Suffolk (+12%).Nearly one in five new LLCs, 2,746 or 19%, listed a commercial registered agent's address with the state rather than their own, most of them in downtown Albany. Northwest Registered Agent alone was the address on file for 1,208 of September's new LLCs, about 8% of the state total. Two in three of Albany County's new LLCs, 1,662 of 2,485, listed a commercial registered agent's address; without them, Albany County would not have led the state.Leaving registered agents out, the ZIP codes where the most new LLCs receive their legal mail were 10003 in Manhattan (177), three Brooklyn ZIP codes, 11219 (114), 11211 (102) and 11201 (99), and Monsey's 10952 (90) and Spring Valley's 10977 (85) in Rockland County.The county on file matters for every one of these businesses. Under New York LLC Law §206, each new LLC must publish a notice of its formation in two newspapers designated by the clerk of that county, once a week for six weeks, and file proof with the Department of State within 120 days. The cost of those notices depends heavily on the county: in Manhattan the newspapers alone typically run $1,000 or more, while Albany County has some of the lowest legal-notice rates in the state."Every one of these 14,776 LLCs has 120 days from formation to publish," said Dekel Shenhar, who handles operations at Cheap NY Publication. "Where the LLC's office is on file decides which newspapers it uses and roughly what it pays."Top counties for new LLCs, September 2026 (change from September 2025)Albany: 2,485 (+29%)Kings (Brooklyn): 1,691 (+5%)New York (Manhattan): 1,531 (-9%)Nassau: 1,227 (0%)Queens: 1,143 (0%)Suffolk: 1,138 (+12%)Westchester: 724 (+6%)Bronx: 514 (+15%)Rockland: 508 (+7%)Erie: 504 (+6%)Top ZIP codes for new LLCs, September 2026 (registered agents excluded)10003, New York (Manhattan): 17711219, Brooklyn: 11411211, Brooklyn: 10211201, Brooklyn: 9910952, Monsey: 9010977, Spring Valley: 85Monthly figures by county, ZIP code and registered agent, with a downloadable CSV, are published at new-york-llc-formation-statistics and refreshed daily from the state register.Method: Counts of domestic LLCs and professional service LLCs by date of initial filing and by the county on file with the New York Department of State, from the state's "Active Corporations" open dataset on ny, current to October 26, 2026. Because the dataset lists entities that are still active, counts for past months exclude LLCs that have since dissolved. ZIP codes are those of the address the Department of State mails legal papers to, the only address the register holds; LLCs whose address is a commercial registered agent are counted separately and left out of the ZIP ranking.About Cheap NY PublicationCheap NY Publication handles New York's LLC publication requirement from start to finish for one all-in price, including both newspapers, the six-week run, both affidavits and filing the Certificate of Publication with the state. It is operated by Redstone Castle LLC in Queens, New York, and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau. It is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice.

Dekel Shenhar

Redstone Castle LLC

+1 518-219-0604

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Albany County Led New York in New LLC Formations in September, Ahead of Brooklyn and Manhattan News Provided By Redstone Castle LLC October 28, 2026, 08:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.