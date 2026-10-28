Building Africa's Future Talent: Education Projects With Mitrelli Support 1.5 Million Learning Journeys

Education is central to Africa's economic competitiveness, developing the knowledge and professional capabilities needed to advance industries, strengthen institutions and drive innovation.

Through partnerships with African governments, Mitrelli supports national-scale education initiatives connecting learning infrastructure with economic opportunity. In Angola, these projects have already supported more than 1.5 million learning journeys, with cumulative learning journeys across Angola and Senegal projected to exceed 2.3 million by 2032.

A Vision for Africa's Next Generation

In 2023, Haim Taib, Founder of Taib Group and President of Mitrelli, announced a goal to provide vocational and technology training to one million people across Africa over the following decade. Three years later, Mitrelli's expanding education partnerships reflect this broader vision of investing in local talent, skills development and innovation.

“After three decades of working across Africa, I believe the continent's greatest strength lies in the talent and ambition of its people,” said Haim Taib, Founder of Taib Group and President of Mitrelli.“As African economies grow, investing in education is essential to turning that potential into lasting prosperity. It can drive innovation, develop new industries and strengthen economic independence. Above all, it gives the next generation of African entrepreneurs and leaders the tools to shape the continent's future and strengthen its place in the global economy.”

Connecting Education with Economic Opportunity

In Angola, Government-led projects delivered in partnership with Mitrelli span early education, schools, vocational training and entrepreneurship, including the strengthening of 52 technical and professional schools, eight Youth Villages and eight entrepreneurship centres.

The portfolio is extending into higher education with the new Baía Farta University Campus – Katyavala Bwila University and ISCED in Benguela Province, where the Government of Angola recently laid the cornerstone. Designed for approximately 8,500 students, the campus will offer studies in Medicine, Law, Economics and Education Sciences, with facilities connecting academic learning to professional practice.

In Senegal, Mitrelli is working with the Government on a national vocational training centres initiative designed to develop skills aligned with the country's economic priorities.

“Preparing people for tomorrow's economies means anticipating the skills that future industries will require,” said Rodrigo Manso, CEO of Mitrelli.“Our partnerships with governments in Angola and Senegal connect education with national economic priorities, ensuring that investment in infrastructure goes hand in hand with developing the people who will drive progress.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mitrelli Group.

Mitrelli Media Contact:

Emmanuelle Bendenoun

Global Growth Communications Lead

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About Mitrelli:

Mitrelli is a Swiss-based international company with over 30 years of experience partnering with African governments to deliver national-scale infrastructure and development programmes. With more than 100 projects across the continent, Mitrelli operates across six sectors: Urbanization, Water&Food Security, Energy, Education, Healthcare and Technology. Its integrated approach brings together planning, financing, construction and capacity development. For more information, visit .