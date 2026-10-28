Bangladesh Pitches Japan Tech Park as USD4B Trade Ties Deepen
(MENAFN) Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tarique Rahman described Wednesday’s summit with his Japanese counterpart as a major advance in the strategic partnership between the two countries, as he pressed Tokyo for new investment in technology, infrastructure and energy.
Rahman, on a four-day visit to Japan, posted his assessment of the talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the social media platform X.
“Today, I had a highly productive summit meeting with Prime Minister @takaichi_sanae, where we reaffirmed our shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law, economic development, and a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” he said.
“A significant outcome of our summit was our shared commitment to advance the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (BIG-B) initiative into a new framework for shared prosperity,” he added.
The BIG-B initiative targets energy, deep-sea ports, industrial infrastructure, technology and regional connectivity, and aims to cement Bangladesh’s role as a link between South and Southeast Asia.
Rahman also proposed a Bangladesh-Japan Tech Park to drive joint work on artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies. Discussions further covered cooperation in space science and satellite engineering, along with Japanese technical and financial backing for high-speed rail links.
On the Rohingya crisis, Rahman thanked Japan for its ongoing humanitarian aid and urged Tokyo to stay engaged in efforts to secure the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of the refugees to Myanmar. Bangladesh shelters roughly 1.2 million Rohingya along its southeastern coast, most of whom fled a Myanmar military crackdown in August 2017.
The economic stakes are high. Japan is Bangladesh’s largest bilateral development partner and a leading export market, with annual trade between the two nations worth about $4 billion.
Rahman took office as prime minister in February after his party won the country’s first general election since the 2024 student-led uprising that ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Rahman, on a four-day visit to Japan, posted his assessment of the talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the social media platform X.
“Today, I had a highly productive summit meeting with Prime Minister @takaichi_sanae, where we reaffirmed our shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law, economic development, and a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” he said.
“A significant outcome of our summit was our shared commitment to advance the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (BIG-B) initiative into a new framework for shared prosperity,” he added.
The BIG-B initiative targets energy, deep-sea ports, industrial infrastructure, technology and regional connectivity, and aims to cement Bangladesh’s role as a link between South and Southeast Asia.
Rahman also proposed a Bangladesh-Japan Tech Park to drive joint work on artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies. Discussions further covered cooperation in space science and satellite engineering, along with Japanese technical and financial backing for high-speed rail links.
On the Rohingya crisis, Rahman thanked Japan for its ongoing humanitarian aid and urged Tokyo to stay engaged in efforts to secure the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of the refugees to Myanmar. Bangladesh shelters roughly 1.2 million Rohingya along its southeastern coast, most of whom fled a Myanmar military crackdown in August 2017.
The economic stakes are high. Japan is Bangladesh’s largest bilateral development partner and a leading export market, with annual trade between the two nations worth about $4 billion.
Rahman took office as prime minister in February after his party won the country’s first general election since the 2024 student-led uprising that ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
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