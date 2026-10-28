Nielseniq Consumer Outlook For 2027 Quality And AI Shape Shopping Decisions In KSA And UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
A: Consumer Outlook: Guide to 2027 is NielsenIQ's latest global thought leadership report exploring how consumers are adapting to ongoing economic uncertainty, shifting spending priorities, and changing purchasing behaviours. The report combines NielsenIQ's global consumer survey data with observed retail purchasing behaviour to identify emerging trends shaping consumer markets worldwide. Q: How was the research conducted?
A: The findings are based on NielsenIQ's global Consumer Outlook survey of more than 21,000 consumers across 31 countries, combined with NielsenIQ's measurement of real-world purchasing behaviour across global retail markets. Q: What does the $23 billion shift away from mainstream-priced products mean?
A: NielsenIQ's analysis found that consumers are increasingly moving spending away from traditionally mainstream-priced consumer packaged goods and toward either value-oriented options that help stretch budgets or premium products that offer perceived quality, performance, or other benefits that justify a higher price. Q: Are consumers simply trading down because of inflation?
A: No. The research suggests a more nuanced trend. While some consumers are seeking savings and value, others continue to spend on premium products that they believe are worth the additional cost. This has created increasing polarisation in spending patterns across many categories. Q: What is driving the growing consumer divide?
A: Consumers are experiencing economic conditions differently. Rising living costs, income differences, varying levels of financial resilience, and changing personal priorities are contributing to different spending behaviours and financial outcomes. Q: What does this mean for brands and retailers?
A: Brands and retailers may need to move beyond a one-size-fits-all strategy. Understanding which consumer segments are driving growth, how spending priorities differ, and where consumers perceive value can help organizations better position products and marketing investments. ### About N ielsen IQ NielsenIQ is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behaviour and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modelling expertise, NielsenIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action. With operations in more than 90 countries, NielsenIQ covers approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NielsenIQ delivers The Full ViewTM-helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next. For more information, please click here. © 2026 Nielsen Consumer LLC. All Rights Reserved. Forward Looking Statement This press release regarding Consumer Outlook: Guide to 2027 may contain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated consumer behaviours, market trends, and industry developments. These statements reflect current expectations and projections based on available data, historical patterns, and various assumptions. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“believes,”“forecasts,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future outcomes and are subject to inherent uncertainties, including changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. While we strive to base our insights on reliable data and sound methodologies, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law. ###
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Latest NielsenIQ report shows that spending by exception is becoming the new norm worldwide as consumers demand stronger justification for every purchase decision.
KSA and the UAE are polarised markets where value and premium consumer products are gaining share from the mid-range and mainstream tier.
Despite regional conflict, consumers in KSA and the UAE report higher levels of financial confidence than the average among the markets NielsenIQ tracked in its new survey.
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Most financially challenged consumers in KSA (68%) and the UAE (69%) blame rising living costs for their worsening financial situation.
Around 22% of consumers in KSA and 31% in the UAE report that global conflict is their biggest near-term concern. Food prices, utility bills and housing costs also rank high among their worries for the next six months.
Worldwide, more than US$23 billion in value share has shifted away from mainstream-priced products toward value and premium alternatives. KSA and the UAE are among the markets where the trend toward polarisation is most evident.
A basket costing US$100 in 2024 now costs approximately $105, showing that global inflation remains high.
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Stop buying certain products to focus just on essentials: 28% in KSA and 33% in UAE.
Shopping online for better deals, fuel savings or fewer store trips: 35% in KSA and 32% in UAE.
Stocking up or buying in bulk when their preferred brand goes on sale or promotion: 29% in KSA and 33% in UAE.
Monitoring the cost of the overall basket: 38% in Saudi Arabia and 35% in UAE.
Shopping more often at discount or lower-priced stores: 43% in KSA and 39% in UAE.
Shopping at stores with loyalty programmes and using points to manage spending: 30% in KSA and 35% in the UAE.
Buying larger sizes to get a better price per amount of product: 32% in KSA and 27% in UAE.
A: Consumer Outlook: Guide to 2027 is NielsenIQ's latest global thought leadership report exploring how consumers are adapting to ongoing economic uncertainty, shifting spending priorities, and changing purchasing behaviours. The report combines NielsenIQ's global consumer survey data with observed retail purchasing behaviour to identify emerging trends shaping consumer markets worldwide. Q: How was the research conducted?
A: The findings are based on NielsenIQ's global Consumer Outlook survey of more than 21,000 consumers across 31 countries, combined with NielsenIQ's measurement of real-world purchasing behaviour across global retail markets. Q: What does the $23 billion shift away from mainstream-priced products mean?
A: NielsenIQ's analysis found that consumers are increasingly moving spending away from traditionally mainstream-priced consumer packaged goods and toward either value-oriented options that help stretch budgets or premium products that offer perceived quality, performance, or other benefits that justify a higher price. Q: Are consumers simply trading down because of inflation?
A: No. The research suggests a more nuanced trend. While some consumers are seeking savings and value, others continue to spend on premium products that they believe are worth the additional cost. This has created increasing polarisation in spending patterns across many categories. Q: What is driving the growing consumer divide?
A: Consumers are experiencing economic conditions differently. Rising living costs, income differences, varying levels of financial resilience, and changing personal priorities are contributing to different spending behaviours and financial outcomes. Q: What does this mean for brands and retailers?
A: Brands and retailers may need to move beyond a one-size-fits-all strategy. Understanding which consumer segments are driving growth, how spending priorities differ, and where consumers perceive value can help organizations better position products and marketing investments. ### About N ielsen IQ NielsenIQ is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behaviour and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modelling expertise, NielsenIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action. With operations in more than 90 countries, NielsenIQ covers approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NielsenIQ delivers The Full ViewTM-helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next. For more information, please click here. © 2026 Nielsen Consumer LLC. All Rights Reserved. Forward Looking Statement This press release regarding Consumer Outlook: Guide to 2027 may contain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated consumer behaviours, market trends, and industry developments. These statements reflect current expectations and projections based on available data, historical patterns, and various assumptions. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“believes,”“forecasts,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future outcomes and are subject to inherent uncertainties, including changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. While we strive to base our insights on reliable data and sound methodologies, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law. ###
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