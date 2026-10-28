Who Was Neeraj Yadav? 3-Time Asian Para Games Gold Medalist Dies By Suicide At His Flat

The Indian sports fraternity was struck by the devastating news of three-time Asian Para Games javelin throw gold medalist Neeraj Yadav, who was found dead at his flat in an apparent suicide on Tuesday, October 27.

Neeraj Yadav was 42 at the time of his demise. He was suspected to have consumed poison at a flat in Delhi. The javelin thrower, who featured in the 2018 and 2022 Asian Games in Jakarta and Hangzhou, respectively, could not qualify for the recent edition of the event in Japan, as he was serving a provisional doping suspension following a failed out-of-competition drug test.

Neeraj Yadav's demise came at a time when India had a successful campaign at the 2026 Asian Para Games, winning 114 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver, and 49 bronze medals, and finishing fourth on the medal table at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

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Neeraj Yadav's Death: Coach Links Emotional Distress to Doping Suspension

Neeraj Yadav's death by suicide has apparently shaken the Indian para sporting fraternity, as the 42-year-old was allegedly dealing with severe distress after missing the recent Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games due to a provisional doping suspension.

Speaking on the tragic incident, India's chief para-athletics coach S. Satyanarayana confirmed Neeraj's death by suicide at his flat, adding that he could not speculate on the exact reason behind the extreme step, though missing major events due to the anti-doping disciplinary process may have weighed on him.

“Yes, Neeraj has died by suicide. That is what I have also come to know. I have been told that he consumed poison at his flat last night. This is extremely unfortunate and tragic," Satyanarayana said, as quoted by the Times of India.

“He (Neeraj) would have been looking forward to competing at these Games. Medals at the Asian Para Games can bring substantial government cash awards and opportunities for stable employment. But his suspension had not ended, and he could not compete.

“It is possible that this affected him deeply, but we cannot say for certain what he was going through," he added.

HEARTBREAKING NEWS: THREE-TIME ASIAN PARA GAMES GOLD MEDALLIST NEERAJ YADAV DIES AT 42

The Indian Para-athlete reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday night, according to a report by The Times of India. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

Neeraj won Gold in Men's Javelin F55 at the 2018 Asian Para Games and two more Gold medals at the 2022 Asian Para Games.

Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the sporting community during this difficult time.

May his soul rest in peace.

- The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) October 28, 2026

Neeraj Yadav had been serving a four-year doping ban effective from November 7, 2023, after testing positive for the prohibited anabolic steroid stanozolol in an out-of-competition test conducted in Bengaluru in October 2023.

Who was Neeraj Yadav?

Neeraj Yadav was a well-known name in Indian para-athletics, hailing from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Born on February 10, 1984, Neeraj was affected by post-polio residual paralysis at the age of seven.

Neeraj's father was a wrestler and volleyball player, but he encouraged Neeraj to pursue sports despite his physical limitations. He began his sporting career by playing wheelchair tennis, representing India between 2005 and 2012 before switching to para-athletics in 2015, when he won gold medals in shot put, javelin throw and discus at the Delhi State Athletics Meet.

His gold medal win at the Delhi State Athletics Meet prompted him to pursue athletics seriously, which eventually led to the beginning of a remarkable journey in Asian para-athletics. His international breakthrough came when he won a gold medal in the F55 Javelin Throw category (seated throwers) at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

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In 2023, Neeraj clinched two gold medals in javelin throw and discus throw at the Hangzhou Asian Games, establishing himself as one of the country's premier field athletes. He bagged the top spot in the men's F54/55/56 discus throw event before adding a second gold in the F55 javelin throw.

However, that year, Neeraj Yadav's athletic career derailed after he tested positive for stanozolol, a prohibited anabolic steroid, in a test conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in Bengaluru in October 2023, and was handed a four-year suspension. Following the report sent to WADA, the Asian Paralympic Committee subsequently stripped him of the two gold medals won at the Hangzhou Asian Games, and he was denied any government-associated cash rewards.

Due to the four-year suspension, which would be concluded in 2027, Neeraj Yadav could not participate in the major athletic events, including the recently concluded Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

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