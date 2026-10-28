Young Cybersecurity Startup Accesses Anthropic Internal Data within Hours
(MENAFN) A recently established cybersecurity company reportedly accessed sensitive internal information at artificial intelligence developer Anthropic in less than 12 hours after identifying weaknesses in software used by the company.
Cathedral, a startup founded several months ago by former members of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), discovered vulnerabilities in third-party business applications used by the company behind the Claude chatbot, according to reports citing a draft of the research findings.
The team deployed AI agents to identify potential routes into Anthropic’s internal systems. The researchers reportedly gained access to meeting transcripts, salary information, job offers and Slack conversations concerning advanced AI models.
The security assessment was conducted through a program that permits external researchers to examine Anthropic’s systems and identify potential vulnerabilities.
Anthropic confirmed that Cathedral had accessed a “limited set” of systems covering sales, human resources and information technology.
The company said it had secured the exposed access points and informed federal officials about the incident.
Cathedral, a startup founded several months ago by former members of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), discovered vulnerabilities in third-party business applications used by the company behind the Claude chatbot, according to reports citing a draft of the research findings.
The team deployed AI agents to identify potential routes into Anthropic’s internal systems. The researchers reportedly gained access to meeting transcripts, salary information, job offers and Slack conversations concerning advanced AI models.
The security assessment was conducted through a program that permits external researchers to examine Anthropic’s systems and identify potential vulnerabilities.
Anthropic confirmed that Cathedral had accessed a “limited set” of systems covering sales, human resources and information technology.
The company said it had secured the exposed access points and informed federal officials about the incident.
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