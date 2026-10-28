Airwheel Smart Carry On Hand Scooter Robot 20Inch Boarding Ai Wheel Luxury Cabin Suitcase Continue To Draw Global Attention After Canton Fair Phases 1 And 2



Guangzhou, China, Oct 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The first two phases of the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) have concluded, but the attention surrounding Airwheel's smart rideable cabin suitcase continues to spread through buyer experiences, on-site demonstrations and international social media.



Combining electric mobility, intelligent controls and travel-oriented design, Airwheel's rideable luxury suitcase products attracted buyers from different markets during the first two phases of the exhibition, with visitors taking part in hands-on riding experiences, product consultations and business discussions.



Airwheel will now continue its Canton Fair showcase during Phase 3, taking place from October 31 to November 4, where the company will present its broader smart rideable suitcase portfolio to international buyers and business partners. Airwheel Phase 3 Booths: 20.2J37–38, 20.2K11–12 and 18.1K04 From Exhibition Demonstrations to International Social Media During Phases 1 and 2, Airwheel showcased multiple smart rideable hand suitcase models, with live riding demonstrations becoming one of the most visible experiences around the company's booths. Unlike conventional luggage, Airwheel integrates electric drive systems, riding controls and intelligent features into travel-oriented suitcase designs. For many international buyers encountering the category for the first time, the ability to ride a suitcase provided an immediate and intuitive way to understand its potential applications. Visitors could be seen testing the products around the exhibition area, turning the rideable suitcases into a distinctive presence on the show floor. The interest extended beyond the exhibition venue. Buyer-shot videos, product demonstrations and on-site interviews have continued to circulate across international social platforms, bringing additional attention to Airwheel's smart mobility products. For Airwheel, these interactions provide more than visibility. Direct conversations with buyers also offer insights into different market requirements, travel habits and potential commercial applications. Expanding the Role of the Suitcase Beyond Storage Airwheel's smart rideable suitcase concept is designed to extend the role of luggage beyond traditional storage. Equipped with electric drive systems, the products allow users to ride for short-distance mobility in environments such as airports, exhibition centers and transportation hubs, providing an alternative to prolonged walking. Depending on the model, the accompanying smart app can provide functions including riding-data monitoring, speed adjustment and lighting controls. Selected models also offer features such as cruise control, remote operation and alerts for low battery or Bluetooth disconnection. Some models include USB output for charging compatible personal electronic devices, while models supporting Apple's Find My feature can help users locate compatible luggage through Apple's ecosystem. At the 140th Canton Fair, Airwheel is highlighting the SE3SXD Full-Intelligent Electric Ai Cabin Suitcase, its flagship smart rideable suitcase. With a one-touch operation, the motorized front wheel automatically extends while the smart riding handle rises into position, allowing the suitcase to transition into riding mode through a simplified control sequence. The design reflects Airwheel's broader approach to combining mechanical engineering, electric mobility and intelligent controls within a familiar travel product. Engineering for Real-World Travel



Beyond the riding experience, Airwheel's product development also considers practical travel requirements, including battery handling, luggage structure, security and storage. Airwheel Carry on Suitcae use a removable 73.26Wh lithium battery. The detachable architecture provides additional flexibility for battery handling during transportation, also feature TSA-compatible locks to facilitate applicable security or customs inspection procedures. The Boarding 20inch suitcase bodies use ABS and polycarbonate materials together with reinforced frame structures, balancing riding loads with everyday luggage protection and storage requirements. Some models incorporate larger-diameter wheels and retractable front-wheel structures to improve riding stability across different surfaces. Together, these details reflect Airwheel's effort to move the rideable suitcase category from a novelty concept toward a more practical travel product. A Portfolio Designed for Different Travel Scenarios As consumer needs vary across markets, Airwheel has developed a broader portfolio covering cabin travel, larger-capacity journeys and family travel. SE3S Series: 20inch Smart Rideable Cabin Suitcases



The Airwheel SE3S series, including the SE3SL Electric Suitcase, SE3SL+ Airport 20inch Suitcase, SE3SX Cabin Suitcase and SE3SXD Ai Luxury Suitcase, represents the company's core range of compact smart rideable suitcases. Most models can reach riding speeds of up to 9.9 km/h under specified operating conditions, making them suitable for short-distance movement in airports, stations, exhibition centers and similar environments. Selected higher-specification models incorporate smart app functions and Apple Find My support, combining the portability of a compact suitcase with electric riding and connected features. The range is positioned across smart cabin suitcase, electric carry-on and luxury suitcase applications, offering different configurations for different users and markets. Airwheel SE3T: 24-Inch Smart Rideable Travel Ai wheel Suitcase For travelers who require additional packing capacity, the Airwheel SE3T uses a 24-inch suitcase format with approximately 48 liters of storage space. Its riding speed can reach up to 13 km/h under specified operating conditions, combining larger luggage capacity with electric mobility for longer journeys and heavier packing needs. Airwheel SQ3 / SQ3S: Smart Rideable Suitcases for Children Airwheel also extends its smart mobility concept into family travel. The SQ3 and SQ3S Kids suitcase are designed for children, with maximum riding speeds of 5 km/h and 6.5 km/h, respectively. Interactive entertainment features further combine travel storage with a rideable experience designed for family journeys. Together, these products allow Airwheel to address different age groups, travel distances and usage scenarios-from compact cabin luggage to larger travel suitcases and children's rideable products. Technology and International Design Recognition



Behind Airwheel's product portfolio is continued investment in intelligent mobility technology and product development. The company has accumulated more than 600 global patents, covering areas including motion control, electric drive systems, intelligent sensing and structural design. Its trademark portfolio extends across 168 countries and regions, supporting its international market development. Airwheel products have also received recognition from international design programs, including the MUSE Design Awards, French Design Awards, Asia Design Prize and iLuxury Awards, among others. For Airwheel, these achievements reflect an ongoing effort to bring together engineering, industrial design and user experience rather than treating technology as a standalone feature. About Airwheel Airwheel is an intelligent mobility brand developing smart rideable suitcases and personal mobility products for modern travel and everyday transportation. Its product portfolio combines electric drive technology, intelligent controls and contemporary industrial design to explore new possibilities in travel equipment and personal mobility. Through continued product development and international market expansion, Airwheel is exploring how familiar travel products can evolve into more intelligent, connected and adaptable mobility companions. Media Contact

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