Amnesty UK Condemns Israeli Elections Over Palestinian Voting Restrictions
(MENAFN) Amnesty International UK criticized Israel’s Tuesday elections, describing them as “apartheid at the ballot box” and arguing that millions of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation are excluded from voting, while Israeli settlers residing on Palestinian land are eligible to participate.
“As polls opened, Palestinians in Hebron are locked down in their own (West Bank) city, with thousands forced from their homes. In Gaza, more than 1,500 people have been killed since the so-called ceasefire began,” Kristyan Benedict, Amnesty International UK’s crisis response manager, said in a statement, referring to the ceasefire agreed in October 2025.
Benedict urged the UK government to take action regardless of the election results, emphasizing: “No election result will change what the UK government must do.”
“It must end all arms transfers to Israel, sanction the Israeli officials most implicated in international crimes, and demand unfettered humanitarian access and an end to the unlawful blockade of Gaza,” he added.
He also called on the UK to back international judicial bodies and end its involvement in Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.
“It must support the International Criminal Court, implement the International Court of Justice’s rulings in full, and cut every UK link to Israel’s unlawful occupation, system of apartheid and genocide of Palestinians – whether through trade, investment, finance, cooperation or assistance,” he said.
“As polls opened, Palestinians in Hebron are locked down in their own (West Bank) city, with thousands forced from their homes. In Gaza, more than 1,500 people have been killed since the so-called ceasefire began,” Kristyan Benedict, Amnesty International UK’s crisis response manager, said in a statement, referring to the ceasefire agreed in October 2025.
Benedict urged the UK government to take action regardless of the election results, emphasizing: “No election result will change what the UK government must do.”
“It must end all arms transfers to Israel, sanction the Israeli officials most implicated in international crimes, and demand unfettered humanitarian access and an end to the unlawful blockade of Gaza,” he added.
He also called on the UK to back international judicial bodies and end its involvement in Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.
“It must support the International Criminal Court, implement the International Court of Justice’s rulings in full, and cut every UK link to Israel’s unlawful occupation, system of apartheid and genocide of Palestinians – whether through trade, investment, finance, cooperation or assistance,” he said.
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