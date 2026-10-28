Xi Congratulates Lula on Re-Election, Seeks Deeper China-Brazil Ties
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday following his re-election as Brazil’s president, expressing Beijing’s readiness to deepen cooperation and expand “all-round strategic coordination” between the two nations.
In his message, Xi said he and Lula had maintained frequent contact through various channels in recent years and jointly advanced efforts to establish a China-Brazil community with a shared future aimed at building a fairer world and a more sustainable planet. He added that these efforts had helped achieve further progress in bilateral relations, according to reports.
Lula defeated Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro in Sunday’s presidential runoff, winning a fourth nonconsecutive term with 51.79% of valid votes, equivalent to more than 64 million ballots. Bolsonaro received 48.21%.
Xi said the global, strategic and long-term importance of relations between China and Brazil had continued to grow, describing their partnership as an example of solidarity and cooperation among countries of the Global South.
Emphasizing that he attaches “great importance” to the development of bilateral ties, Xi said he was prepared to work with Lula to advance their shared-future partnership, broaden opportunities for strategic coordination and improve the well-being of both countries’ populations.
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng also congratulated Geraldo Alckmin on his re-election as Brazil’s vice president.
In his message, Xi said he and Lula had maintained frequent contact through various channels in recent years and jointly advanced efforts to establish a China-Brazil community with a shared future aimed at building a fairer world and a more sustainable planet. He added that these efforts had helped achieve further progress in bilateral relations, according to reports.
Lula defeated Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro in Sunday’s presidential runoff, winning a fourth nonconsecutive term with 51.79% of valid votes, equivalent to more than 64 million ballots. Bolsonaro received 48.21%.
Xi said the global, strategic and long-term importance of relations between China and Brazil had continued to grow, describing their partnership as an example of solidarity and cooperation among countries of the Global South.
Emphasizing that he attaches “great importance” to the development of bilateral ties, Xi said he was prepared to work with Lula to advance their shared-future partnership, broaden opportunities for strategic coordination and improve the well-being of both countries’ populations.
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng also congratulated Geraldo Alckmin on his re-election as Brazil’s vice president.
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