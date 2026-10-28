Israeli Raids in Hebron Hit Day 6 as 4,969 Palestinians Displaced
(MENAFN) Israeli forces pressed their sixth straight day of operations in Hebron on Wednesday, raiding neighborhoods and tightening control over access to the city, local sources said.
Sources told a Turkish state-run news agency that troops kept up raids in Hebron’s neighborhoods and in towns across the governorate. Around midnight, reinforcements with military vehicles moved into several towns and the al-Fawwar refugee camp south of the city, where soldiers entered and searched Palestinian homes, the sources said.
Restrictions were also stepped up at the entrances to Hebron. Cameras from the same agency recorded troops halting Palestinians at checkpoints near the al-Jaladah roundabout, searching them and treating them harshly.
The operation began Friday after two Palestinians carried out an attack that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three more. The army later killed both attackers.
The Hebron Municipality said in a statement Tuesday evening that the operation has displaced 4,969 Palestinians in the city, or 780 families. Separately, the Palestinian Prisoner Society, a non-governmental organization, said in a statement that the army detained 85 Palestinians across the governorate between Friday and Monday.
The raids come as army attacks and violence against Palestinians have escalated across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.
Sources told a Turkish state-run news agency that troops kept up raids in Hebron’s neighborhoods and in towns across the governorate. Around midnight, reinforcements with military vehicles moved into several towns and the al-Fawwar refugee camp south of the city, where soldiers entered and searched Palestinian homes, the sources said.
Restrictions were also stepped up at the entrances to Hebron. Cameras from the same agency recorded troops halting Palestinians at checkpoints near the al-Jaladah roundabout, searching them and treating them harshly.
The operation began Friday after two Palestinians carried out an attack that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three more. The army later killed both attackers.
The Hebron Municipality said in a statement Tuesday evening that the operation has displaced 4,969 Palestinians in the city, or 780 families. Separately, the Palestinian Prisoner Society, a non-governmental organization, said in a statement that the army detained 85 Palestinians across the governorate between Friday and Monday.
The raids come as army attacks and violence against Palestinians have escalated across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.
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