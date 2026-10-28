Jordan, Syria Establish Joint Committee to Investigate Deadly Airstrikes
(MENAFN) Jordan and Syria agreed late Tuesday to form a joint security committee to investigate deadly Jordanian airstrikes in southern Syria and strengthen cooperation to protect civilians and uphold Syrian sovereignty.
The decision followed a telephone conversation between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, according to a joint statement.
The committee will review the circumstances surrounding Monday’s strikes and their consequences, while establishing procedures for intelligence sharing and coordination between security forces on the ground.
Safadi expressed “deep regret and sorrow” over the civilian casualties and extended his condolences to the Syrian people, the statement said.
He explained that the strikes targeted sites associated with ISIS (Daesh), based on intelligence indicating confirmed threats and imminent attacks against Jordan.
The Jordanian foreign minister also reaffirmed Amman’s commitment to respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing that the security and stability of both countries were interconnected.
Both ministers underscored the importance of direct security cooperation to address common threats, protect civilians and combat the cross-border trafficking of weapons and drugs.
Seven people were killed and three others injured in the strikes, according to reports citing the health directorate in Syria’s Daraa province.
The Syrian government said the military operation had been conducted without prior coordination with Damascus. Syria’s Foreign Ministry later confirmed that it had formally communicated its objections to Jordan.
Jordan’s army announced on Monday that it had carried out strikes against locations belonging to groups it connected to a Friday attack on mourners at a church in Hamoud village, in Jordan’s southern Karak province.
Nine people were killed in the church attack, according to Jordan’s Public Security Directorate.
The decision followed a telephone conversation between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, according to a joint statement.
The committee will review the circumstances surrounding Monday’s strikes and their consequences, while establishing procedures for intelligence sharing and coordination between security forces on the ground.
Safadi expressed “deep regret and sorrow” over the civilian casualties and extended his condolences to the Syrian people, the statement said.
He explained that the strikes targeted sites associated with ISIS (Daesh), based on intelligence indicating confirmed threats and imminent attacks against Jordan.
The Jordanian foreign minister also reaffirmed Amman’s commitment to respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing that the security and stability of both countries were interconnected.
Both ministers underscored the importance of direct security cooperation to address common threats, protect civilians and combat the cross-border trafficking of weapons and drugs.
Seven people were killed and three others injured in the strikes, according to reports citing the health directorate in Syria’s Daraa province.
The Syrian government said the military operation had been conducted without prior coordination with Damascus. Syria’s Foreign Ministry later confirmed that it had formally communicated its objections to Jordan.
Jordan’s army announced on Monday that it had carried out strikes against locations belonging to groups it connected to a Friday attack on mourners at a church in Hamoud village, in Jordan’s southern Karak province.
Nine people were killed in the church attack, according to Jordan’s Public Security Directorate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment