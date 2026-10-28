Israeli Attacks Kill Palestinians, Injure Others Across Gaza Strip
(MENAFN) Israeli attacks killed two Palestinians and injured five others across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, while a six-year-old girl and a man died from wounds sustained in earlier attacks, according to medical sources.
The incidents took place as Israel held its parliamentary elections.
In northern Gaza, Israeli forces shot and killed 28-year-old Mahmoud Samih al-Harsh on al-Hawja Street in the Jabalia refugee camp, medical sources said.
In southern Gaza, another Palestinian was killed in an Israeli strike near al-Alam roundabout in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah. His identity was not immediately established, and his body was subsequently recovered.
In Khan Younis, six-year-old Tahani Mohammed Saeed Shalalfeh died from injuries she suffered when Israeli forces opened fire in al-Mawasi on Monday.
Ahmed Yassin Bseiso also succumbed to wounds sustained several days earlier in an Israeli strike on al-Thawra Street in central Gaza City.
Elsewhere, a fisherman was injured by shrapnel from a bomb dropped by an Israeli drone off the coast of Khan Younis, according to civil defense sources.
Israeli gunfire also wounded two Palestinians in separate incidents in Qizan Rashwan and an area east of Hamad City.
Two additional Palestinians, including a child, sustained injuries from Israeli fire east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, a medical source at Al-Awda Hospital said.
Meanwhile, Israeli naval vessels shelled the coastline and fired machine guns toward Palestinians on the beach near the al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, according to local sources.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000, while widespread destruction has affected approximately 90% of the territory’s civilian infrastructure.
More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since a ceasefire that took effect in October 2025, according to the figures provided.
The incidents took place as Israel held its parliamentary elections.
In northern Gaza, Israeli forces shot and killed 28-year-old Mahmoud Samih al-Harsh on al-Hawja Street in the Jabalia refugee camp, medical sources said.
In southern Gaza, another Palestinian was killed in an Israeli strike near al-Alam roundabout in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah. His identity was not immediately established, and his body was subsequently recovered.
In Khan Younis, six-year-old Tahani Mohammed Saeed Shalalfeh died from injuries she suffered when Israeli forces opened fire in al-Mawasi on Monday.
Ahmed Yassin Bseiso also succumbed to wounds sustained several days earlier in an Israeli strike on al-Thawra Street in central Gaza City.
Elsewhere, a fisherman was injured by shrapnel from a bomb dropped by an Israeli drone off the coast of Khan Younis, according to civil defense sources.
Israeli gunfire also wounded two Palestinians in separate incidents in Qizan Rashwan and an area east of Hamad City.
Two additional Palestinians, including a child, sustained injuries from Israeli fire east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, a medical source at Al-Awda Hospital said.
Meanwhile, Israeli naval vessels shelled the coastline and fired machine guns toward Palestinians on the beach near the al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, according to local sources.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000, while widespread destruction has affected approximately 90% of the territory’s civilian infrastructure.
More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since a ceasefire that took effect in October 2025, according to the figures provided.
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