Netanyahu Bloc Holds Seat Lead as Israeli Election Count Continues
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political bloc was projected to secure 56 seats in the 120-member Knesset, leaving it five seats short of a parliamentary majority, as vote counting in the country’s elections reached 66.2%, according to reports.
The opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot was forecast to obtain 48 seats, while parties representing predominantly Arab voters were expected to win 16 seats, based on figures from the Central Elections Committee cited in media reports.
Neither of the two main political camps was projected to reach the 61 seats required to command a majority in parliament.
The predominantly Arab Joint List was expected to take 12 seats, while the United Arab List, known as Ra’am, was projected to secure four.
Among individual parties, Netanyahu’s Likud was forecast to finish with 28 seats, placing it ahead of Eisenkot’s Yashar, which was projected to win 21.
The Together alliance was expected to obtain 11 seats.
The Democrats, United Torah Judaism and Yisrael Beiteinu were each projected to secure eight seats. Shas and Otzma Yehudit were each forecast to win seven, while Religious Zionism was expected to take six seats.
The figures remain preliminary, with the projected distribution of seats subject to change as election officials continue counting the votes.
The opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot was forecast to obtain 48 seats, while parties representing predominantly Arab voters were expected to win 16 seats, based on figures from the Central Elections Committee cited in media reports.
Neither of the two main political camps was projected to reach the 61 seats required to command a majority in parliament.
The predominantly Arab Joint List was expected to take 12 seats, while the United Arab List, known as Ra’am, was projected to secure four.
Among individual parties, Netanyahu’s Likud was forecast to finish with 28 seats, placing it ahead of Eisenkot’s Yashar, which was projected to win 21.
The Together alliance was expected to obtain 11 seats.
The Democrats, United Torah Judaism and Yisrael Beiteinu were each projected to secure eight seats. Shas and Otzma Yehudit were each forecast to win seven, while Religious Zionism was expected to take six seats.
The figures remain preliminary, with the projected distribution of seats subject to change as election officials continue counting the votes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment