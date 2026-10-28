Romania President Accuses Russia of Coordinated Sabotage Campaign
(MENAFN) Romanian President Nicusor Dan on Tuesday denounced what he described as Russia’s alleged involvement in sabotage activities on Romanian soil, following an investigation into a fire at an industrial facility in Brasov.
“Such actions are unacceptable and represent a serious violation of the sovereignty and security of our country,” Dan said in a post on X.
“No foreign entity has the right to act in this way on the territory of Romania or other European states,” he added.
The president’s comments followed an inquiry into a fire that broke out on Sept. 14 at the Carfil industrial facility near a defense manufacturer in Brasov.
Dan alleged that Russia was pursuing a broader strategy to undermine European democracies through election interference, disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks and sabotage. He also accused Moscow of intensifying its activities targeting civilian shipping in the Black Sea in recent weeks.
“These are not isolated, unrelated incidents, but part of a premeditated and coordinated campaign,” he said, arguing that the alleged efforts were intended to deepen divisions within European societies and weaken countries’ commitment to security and collective defense.
Dan said Romania would take steps to prevent further incidents, identify those responsible and safeguard its population and essential infrastructure. He also reaffirmed Bucharest’s commitment to close cooperation with NATO allies and European Union partners.
“Such actions are unacceptable and represent a serious violation of the sovereignty and security of our country,” Dan said in a post on X.
“No foreign entity has the right to act in this way on the territory of Romania or other European states,” he added.
The president’s comments followed an inquiry into a fire that broke out on Sept. 14 at the Carfil industrial facility near a defense manufacturer in Brasov.
Dan alleged that Russia was pursuing a broader strategy to undermine European democracies through election interference, disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks and sabotage. He also accused Moscow of intensifying its activities targeting civilian shipping in the Black Sea in recent weeks.
“These are not isolated, unrelated incidents, but part of a premeditated and coordinated campaign,” he said, arguing that the alleged efforts were intended to deepen divisions within European societies and weaken countries’ commitment to security and collective defense.
Dan said Romania would take steps to prevent further incidents, identify those responsible and safeguard its population and essential infrastructure. He also reaffirmed Bucharest’s commitment to close cooperation with NATO allies and European Union partners.
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