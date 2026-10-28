Hong Kong Halts Poultry Imports From Denmark, Minnesota Over H5N1
(MENAFN) Hong Kong has moved to block poultry meat and poultry products from two outbreak zones, one in Denmark and one in the United States, as highly pathogenic bird flu spreads, according to a report by state media on Tuesday.
The ban covers Denmark’s Lolland Municipality and Jackson County in the U.S. state of Minnesota. A Beijing-based state news agency reported the measure, citing Hong Kong’s Center for Food Safety (CFS).
Importers have been ordered to stop bringing in poultry meat and related products, eggs included, from both areas, effective immediately. Officials said the step is meant to safeguard public health in the city.
The suspension followed alerts from the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration and the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) confirming outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in the two locations, a CFS spokesperson said.
The ban covers Denmark’s Lolland Municipality and Jackson County in the U.S. state of Minnesota. A Beijing-based state news agency reported the measure, citing Hong Kong’s Center for Food Safety (CFS).
Importers have been ordered to stop bringing in poultry meat and related products, eggs included, from both areas, effective immediately. Officials said the step is meant to safeguard public health in the city.
The suspension followed alerts from the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration and the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) confirming outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in the two locations, a CFS spokesperson said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment