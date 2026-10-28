Saudi Defenses Shoot Down Houthi Ballistic Missiles Aimed at Riyadh
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen announced Tuesday that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthi group toward Riyadh.
Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in a post on X but did not disclose information about potential casualties or damage.
In earlier announcements on Tuesday, the coalition reported shooting down three Houthi ballistic missiles directed at Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.
It also said its forces had intercepted and destroyed four drones launched by the Houthis toward the kingdom’s southern region.
The incidents occurred as confrontations continued between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition against the Houthi movement since March 2015, following the group’s takeover of Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, and other areas of the country in 2014.
Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in a post on X but did not disclose information about potential casualties or damage.
In earlier announcements on Tuesday, the coalition reported shooting down three Houthi ballistic missiles directed at Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.
It also said its forces had intercepted and destroyed four drones launched by the Houthis toward the kingdom’s southern region.
The incidents occurred as confrontations continued between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition against the Houthi movement since March 2015, following the group’s takeover of Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, and other areas of the country in 2014.
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