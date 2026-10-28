Azerbaijani Residents Can Sell Surplus Electricity To Azerishig - Deputy Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Residents of Azerbaijan can earn money by selling surplus electricity they generate to Azerishig after meeting their own consumption needs, Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov said at the 9th Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Dialogue held in Baku on Wednesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Soltanov said the concept of an“active consumer” had already been established in Azerbaijan, allowing citizens to meet their own electricity needs and earn income from surplus power they generate.

“We already have what is called an 'active consumer' – a concept with an established framework. Every citizen, whether a legal entity or an individual, can generate up to 150 kilowatts of electricity for their household or company. That is a very large amount. There is practically no household that consumes that much electricity; it is equivalent to around 300 solar panels,” the deputy minister said.

According to him, citizens can earn money by selling to Azerishiq any electricity they generate beyond their own needs.

“They can use as much as they need and sell the surplus to Azerishig to earn money. This is already possible. If you go to Azerishiq today and submit an application, you can start the process,” Soltanov emphasized.

The deputy minister said there are currently nearly 1,800 active consumers in Azerbaijan, more than 95% of whom are in Karabakh.

“I would like to note that there are currently up to 1,800 active consumers in Azerbaijan, more than 95% of them in Karabakh. This means that the overwhelming majority of residents in Karabakh generate electricity for their own use and sell the surplus to Azerishig to earn income. This is a tangible example of the steps our state is taking to establish a 'green energy zone' in Karabakh,” he said.

Soltanov noted that the activities of active consumers are also part of broader efforts to establish a green energy zone in Karabakh.

According to the deputy minister, active consumers across the country currently generate approximately 8 megawatts of electricity through this mechanism.

He also addressed the payback period for investments made by citizens in this area. Soltanov said investments in solar power systems typically pay for themselves within seven to eight years.

After that, citizens can earn income by selling their surplus electricity to Azerishig.

According to Soltanov, the mechanism not only encourages greater public participation in the transition to green energy but also expands the use of renewable energy sources.