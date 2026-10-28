Anshula Kapoor Gets Emotional Ahead Of First Karwa Chauth With Husband Rohan, Shares Unseen Wedding Memories

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress and entrepreneur Anshula Kapoor has opened up about her first Karwa Chauth with husband Rohan Thakkar.

She shared unseen wedding moments and a heartfelt note expressing her love for him. Taking to Instagram, Anshula reflected on the special moments from their wedding. She recalled how Rohan stood by her through the excitement, emotions and happy tears.

“Tomorrow is our first Karwa Chauth, and today I found myself going back to these little moments from the wedding. So many of them are just Rohan holding my hand through everything - the chaos, the emotions, the happy tears, all of it!” she wrote.

Expressing her love for her husband, she added,“Love that I get to do life with you my Ro! I think mom knew exactly what she was doing when she sent you my way.”

The video features glimpses from Anshula and Rohan's wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies, capturing moments of the couple holding hands. She also used the song 'Guzaara' from 'Baaghi 4', featuring vocals by Josh Brar and Parampara Tandon, as the background track.

Anshula's post offered a glimpse into the couple's relationship as they prepare to celebrate their first Karwa Chauth together after marriage.

Anshula Kapoor tied the knot with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar on July 6, 2026. The couple also hosted a star-studded reception on July 7 to celebrate their wedding with family and friends.

Daughter of the late film producer Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor, Anshula is the sister of actor Arjun Kapoor. She has largely stayed away from the limelight while building her career as an entrepreneur and content creator.

In August, Anshula Kapoor had celebrated one month of marriage with her longtime partner Rohan Thakkar. She posted a heartfelt note on social media about her journey as a newlywed.

Anshula penned an adorable note describing how life has been since saying“I do.” She wrote,“Still finding excuses to say "my husband" Still stealing bites from his plate. Still making each other laugh. 10/10 Would marry him again.”