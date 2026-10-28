Anker Launches Soundcore Aeroclip 2: Open-Ear Clips With Guinness World Records Recognized Clear Calls

Anker Innovations today announced the launch of Anker soundcore AeroClip 2, its latest open-ear clip-on earbuds combining AI-powered call clarity, real-time translation in over 100 languages through the soundcore app and lightweight comfort for everyday listening.

Designed for calls, music and multilingual conversations on the move, AeroClip 2 features Anker's proprietary THUSTM AI chip and an open-ear design that keeps users connected to their surroundings.

AeroClip 2 has also received Guinness World Records certification for its speech quality score (G-MOS) in the open-ear clip-on earbuds category, recognising its advanced call performance.

AI-Powered Calls and All-Day Comfort

The Anker THUSTM AI chip uses on-device processing to distinguish the wearer's voice from background noise, delivering clearer conversations in busy environments, from bustling cafés to shared workspaces.

Its GoldenFitTM C-bridge, developed using data from more than 2,000 ear scans, follows the ear's natural curve for a secure, comfortable fit. Weighing just 6.2g per earbud, the open-ear design allows users to enjoy audio while remaining aware of their surroundings.

Premium Audio and AI Translation

AeroClip 2 features 12mm dual-magnet drivers, LDAC support for Hi-Res Wireless Audio and personalised sound through HearIDTM 5.0.

The earbuds also support real-time, two-way AI translation in over 100 languages through the soundcore app, helping users communicate across languages while travelling, working or navigating everyday conversations.

Made for iPhone, AeroClip 2 is MFi certified for Apple compatibility, while dual-device connectivity enables convenient switching between a smartphone and laptop.

Power for Everyday Listening

AeroClip 2 delivers up to eight hours of playback per charge and up to 32 hours with its charging case. Just 10 minutes of charging provides up to four additional hours of listening. The earbuds also feature IP57-rated dust and water resistance.

Pricing and Availability

In the UAE, AeroClip 2 will be available from 29 October 2026, priced at AED 599, with launch gifts worth up to AED 517.

In Saudi Arabia, it will be available from 5 November 2026, priced at SAR 599, with launch gifts worth SAR 299.

The earbuds will be available through the Anker official store, Amazon, noon and other major retailers.

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