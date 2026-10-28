Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Gagan Chinnappa And Yashas Krishnan's Heated Clash Leaves Housemates Stunned

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 heats up as Gagan Chinnappa and Yashas Krishnan get into a heated war of words inside the house. Find out what happened during the latest clash and how tensions unfolded.

The tension between Gagan Chinnappa and Yashas Krishnan has finally exploded like a volcano inside the Bigg Boss house. Gagan already looked a bit low after Kichcha Sudeep gave him some direct feedback last weekend. Close friend Thandav Ram has now drawn a clear line in their friendship, and Gagan looks totally left out.Yashas Krishnan fired some really direct words at Gagan Chinnappa, who is nominated for eviction this week. The harsh comments hit Gagan hard, and he ended up with teary eyes. Yashas kept a low profile until now, but he has finally started making noise in the house. The two contestants got into a heavy argument on Tuesday.Yashas took out all his anger on Gagan during a new task, and the argument just kept going. The latest promo shows contestants throwing water on each other to share their opinions, though the exact task details are not out yet. Yashas clearly hurt Gagan deeply with his sharp comments during this activity.Yashas exposed a major secret in front of everyone during the task. He shouted at Gagan, asking if he was his junior to just shut up and take orders. Yashas also mocked Gagan's acting career, asking if he was a first hero at 25, and revealed that Thandav had joked about mutton biryani waiting for Gagan this weekend. Other housemates kept throwing water on Gagan while Yashas insulted him.Gagan and Thandav sat down separately to talk after the water task ended. Gagan wanted to check if Thandav actually said those things that Yashas revealed. Thandav had cried earlier over Gagan's comments, and the tables have turned now with Gagan getting emotional.