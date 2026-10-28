Serbian Officer Kills Knife Attacker at Israeli Embassy; Alert Maxed
(MENAFN) A Serbian police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade shot dead a knife-wielding assailant in self-defense early Wednesday after being wounded in the attack, Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said.
The assault came shortly after midnight, when a suspect believed to be a minor approached the Gendarmerie officer posted at the embassy and attacked him with two knives, Dacic said in a statement.
The officer suffered a minor facial injury. He is in good condition and is expected to leave the hospital later Wednesday, Dacic said.
In the wake of the incident, Serbian authorities raised the national terrorist threat alert to its highest level. They also ordered a larger police presence and additional security checks at key sites, including critical infrastructure and crowded public areas.
Investigators are examining the circumstances of the attack and working to establish the identity of the assailant, who is believed to be from the western Serbian city of Sabac.
An Israeli news outlet reported that the incident was the second attack on security personnel protecting the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade. In June 2024, an assailant used a crossbow to wound a police officer in the neck.
The assault came shortly after midnight, when a suspect believed to be a minor approached the Gendarmerie officer posted at the embassy and attacked him with two knives, Dacic said in a statement.
The officer suffered a minor facial injury. He is in good condition and is expected to leave the hospital later Wednesday, Dacic said.
In the wake of the incident, Serbian authorities raised the national terrorist threat alert to its highest level. They also ordered a larger police presence and additional security checks at key sites, including critical infrastructure and crowded public areas.
Investigators are examining the circumstances of the attack and working to establish the identity of the assailant, who is believed to be from the western Serbian city of Sabac.
An Israeli news outlet reported that the incident was the second attack on security personnel protecting the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade. In June 2024, an assailant used a crossbow to wound a police officer in the neck.
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