Netanyahu Urges Likud Supporters to Vote Amid High Arab Turnout Concerns
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on supporters of his Likud party to turn out for Tuesday’s general election, warning that strong participation in Arab communities could pave the way for a left-wing government backed by Arab parties.
“Buses are heading to the polling stations, and huge lines are being reported in Arab communities,” Netanyahu wrote on X.
“Meanwhile, the right-wing strongholds are not waking up!” he added.
Netanyahu cautioned that failure by his supporters to vote could result in what he described as "a government of the Arab parties."
“We must not stay home. Every vote counts!” he said, encouraging voters to support Likud.
In another post, Netanyahu issued an "emergency appeal" to party supporters, urging them to make sure their family members, friends and neighbors also went to the polls.
“Today, no one stays home. No beach, no barbecue,” he wrote.
“At stake is the future of our Jewish state: a strong right-wing government or a left-wing government supported by the Arab parties,” Netanyahu added.
His statements came as Israelis cast ballots to elect the 120-member Knesset. Netanyahu is seeking to remain in office amid a contest with opposition forces led by former army chief Gadi Eisenkot.
“Buses are heading to the polling stations, and huge lines are being reported in Arab communities,” Netanyahu wrote on X.
“Meanwhile, the right-wing strongholds are not waking up!” he added.
Netanyahu cautioned that failure by his supporters to vote could result in what he described as "a government of the Arab parties."
“We must not stay home. Every vote counts!” he said, encouraging voters to support Likud.
In another post, Netanyahu issued an "emergency appeal" to party supporters, urging them to make sure their family members, friends and neighbors also went to the polls.
“Today, no one stays home. No beach, no barbecue,” he wrote.
“At stake is the future of our Jewish state: a strong right-wing government or a left-wing government supported by the Arab parties,” Netanyahu added.
His statements came as Israelis cast ballots to elect the 120-member Knesset. Netanyahu is seeking to remain in office amid a contest with opposition forces led by former army chief Gadi Eisenkot.
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