GBP/CHF Forecast 27/10: Bulls Eye 1.1100 Breakout (Video)
This has been a slow grind to the upside, and that makes sense because a lot of people are concerned that the market is likely to continue to pay attention to inflation numbers in the United Kingdom, as well as some of the economic numbers, which are showing signs of deterioration and inflation at the same time.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBut quite frankly, the biggest concern I think I would have is if there is a sudden risk-off type of event that has everybody running to the Swiss franc. At that point, then I start to look for, as I said previously, buying British pounds at lower levels.I think the 1.11 level being broken to the upside could release a bit of FOMO, and markets could continue to go much higher. You get paid to hold on to this, and it's quite a wide margin at this pointWith that being said, I remain bullish, but I recognize it's more of a slow grind than a straight shot higher.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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