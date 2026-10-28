USD/JPY Forecast 28/10: Bulls Eye 159 Ahead Of Fed (Video)
This week will be noisy in this particular pair, mainly due to the fact that we have an interest rate decision on Wednesday coming out of the United States, expected to be unchanged. Friday morning in Asia, we will have the Japanese releasing their latest interest rate decision statement and press conference. That obviously will be a big mover here.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAll things being equal, if the market were to break above the ¥159 level, I think that would be a major victory for the U.S. dollar. Keep in mind that the interest rate differential favors the U.S. dollar, and the market turning around here probably needs some type of massive change from one of these two central banksPerhaps more likely than not, the Federal Reserve. If the Federal Reserve suddenly sounds dovish, then that could have this pair selling off. Right now, though, I like the idea of buying dips. I have for a while. I've been long of this for a while. I've been very patient, but get paid at the end of every day. That, of course, does help the situation if you're long.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
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